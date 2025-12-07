Just minutes after the Indianapolis Colts announced that quarterback Daniel Jones would miss the remainder of their AFC South clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an Achilles injury, the team announced that starting right tackle Braden Smith is out with a concussion.

The first half couldn't have gone much worse for the Colts, who lost their starting quarterback and allowed four touchdowns to go down 28-10 before the half.

injury update for #INDvsJAX: OT Braden Smith, concussion, has been ruled out. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 7, 2025

Smith is in the final year of his contract and will be sidelined for the first time this season. The veteran tackle has started all 13 games for the Colts, but is now in danger of missing next week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The former second-round pick dealt with severe OCD issues last season, which forced him to miss nearly half the season. The Auburn product has played every game of a season only once since turning professional in 2017.

The Colts have fourth-round pick Jalen Travis filling in for Smith while he's out. The rookie has been used as a sixth lineman in jumbo sets throughout the season, but he hasn't had a chance to fill in for an injured player like he is now.

#Colts rookie Jalen Travis is in at RT. https://t.co/XKvMNC1KpS — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 7, 2025

Travis was selected out of Iowa State, where he spent one season as the starting left tackle after transferring from Princeton. The Minnesota native stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 339 pounds.

The Colts must find a way to pull themselves back into the game with backup quarterback Riley Leonard and backup right tackle Jalen Travis running the show on offense.

Leonard and Travis were both taken in the 2025 NFL draft, and probably didn't expect to get thrown into action today. The rookies have a hole to dig themselves out of, but it's looking dreary in Jacksonville.

Smith took a pay cut in the offseason after negotiations with general manager Chris Ballard. The eighth-year man might not be re-signed by the Colts this spring, but you never know how Ballard wants his offensive line to look.

The first half disaster puts the entire Colts' season in jeopardy. With Jones out, the Colts have lost all morale and momentum. Smith's injury doesn't make it much better.

With backups at the helm, the Colts must prove their resilience. If they're a serious playoff team, they'll find a way to make this a one-score game.

If Indy loses, they'll likely become the 7th seed in the AFC.

