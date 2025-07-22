Colts Second-Rounder Facing Adversity in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts needed more in the cornerback room once new coordinator Lou Anarumo was hired. The first thing Chris Ballard did after this new addition was sign former San Francisco All-Pro Charvarius Ward.
Immediately, this improved the team's cornerback situation with Ward as the top starter. Ward is looking to bounce back after a rough 2024 season and now has that chance with a new coordinator and surroundings.
Now, the Colts have names like Ward, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, and Justin Walley. This forms a solid group of corners for Indianapolis heading into a massive season. But one player not mentioned is the former second-round pick, JuJu Brents.
Brents has had awful luck with his injury history during his first two NFL seasons, playing only 11 games out of 34. With nine coming in 2023 and just two last year, Brents has a lot to prove to show that he's able to stay on the field and adjust to a new scheme.
ESPN had Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz, and Seth Walder rank 2025 NFL rosters. Indy falls to 25th, with Brents being the 'non-starter to know.' For Brents, he's shown small windows of what he can accomplish, but ultimately has barely made the field.
"Cornerback JuJu Brents. A 2023 second-round pick out of Kansas State, Brents hasn't stayed healthy. He had a reasonable performance in half a season as a rookie, then made it into only two games last season. He's a big (6-3) outside cornerback with long arms and press coverage ability, so he should get some playing time opposite Ward."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Brents has all the tools and physicality to fit into Anarumo's scheme. While he was initially drafted to fit Gus Bradley's zone plans, he can still make it happen for Indy's new defensive game plan, especially in press coverage.
While Brents hasn't played much, he's shown his abilities through 11 contests. Brents has put up 50 tackles (33 solo), a pick, a fumble, and six passes defended. The downside for Brents is that he's likely too far back on the depth chart ahead of training camp to be considered a starter.
Brents' 2025 is a big one for the former Kansas State Wildcat defender. There's a lot of pressure on the quarterback situation between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, but for a player like Brents, his future is uncertain if he can't stay on the field or adjust with Anarumo's coaching.
Keep an eye on Brents in a suddenly crowded cornerback room for the 2025 campaign.
Recommended Articles