Colts Second-Rounder Poised for Big Season
The Indianapolis Colts possess a solid set of pass-catchers, especially after drafting Tyler Warren with the 14th overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft to provide a solution at tight end.
The prominent names in this group are Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Warren. There is one more talent who struggled mightily in 2024, which happened to be his rookie campaign: Adonai Mitchell.
The former second-rounder (52nd overall) looked out of sync with Shane Steichen's offense, and critics partially blamed Mitchell. However, more context is required to explain his underwhelming debut season.
CBS Sports gets to it, and Chris Trapasso believes a lot of Mitchell's lack of production was out of his control, given the quarterback situation last year.
"Anthony Richardson was one of, if not the least-accurate quarterback in football in 2024. Mitchell was targeted 51 times, and with only four drops, caught just 23 passes. What does that say? There were a lot of footballs over the head or skipping at the feet of the rookie receiver last season."
While Mitchell didn't play his best football last year, Anthony Richardson's wild accuracy didn't help. Richardson played in 11 games and completed only 126/264 passes. This equated to a brutal 47.7 percent of passes on target.
Mitchell concluded 2024 with 23 catches for a sad efficiency percentage of 41.8. For 2025, it's all about Mitchell being connected to his quarterback. Richardson was inaccurate, but Mitchell also ran incorrect routes and seemed to pull back for contested catches. In short, Mitchell can also be better.
However, Trapasso believes good things are ahead for the former Texas Longhorn playmaker.
"He's (Mitchell) a tall, fast, subtly elusive wideout who will repeatedly get open within the Colts offense. And Josh Downs is slippery enough underneath to garner defensive game-plan attention. There's a big sophomore season loading for Mitchell."
Richardson must become a better passer if he starts, or it will be Daniel Jones under center to throw to Mitchell. If Mitchell can connect the dots and have that big sophomore year that Trapasso mentions, it will further boost a strong core of pass-catchers.
The Colts need as much firepower as possible to get through the 2025 season with more wins than eight or nine. This type of production for a regular season isn't good enough to land in the playoffs or compete for the AFC South title, so Mitchell's leap is critical to help Steichen's scheme.
Keep an eye on Mitchell, as he's already behind Pierce on the depth chart and might have to really impress to get significant snaps to make an impact.
