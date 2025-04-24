Colts Shake Things Up with Unconventional Jersey Numbers
The Indianapolis Colts have arrived at day one of the NFL draft, with plenty to address over the next three days for their roster. Two areas that aren't as important as they once were are cornerback and safety, thanks to Chris Ballard making splash free agent signings.
Those additions were cornerback Charvarius Ward (three years, $54 million with incentives) and safety Camryn Bynum (four years, $60 million). Initially, the duo had their numbers at 21 for Ward and 27 for Bynum. However, those have changed.
Now, per Colts.com, Ward has number seven (which he previously had with the San Francisco 49ers) while Bynum will wear zero for their jerseys when they represent Lou Anarumo's defensive backfield. This duo of stop troops will provide an immediate positive impact on Anarumo's scheme.
Ward is coming off a 'down' season to his standards, but isn't far removed from his illustrious 2023 season, where he earned a Second Team All-Pro nomination and Pro Bowl spot. His stats were great, logging 72 tackles (56 solo), 23 passes defended (led the NFL), five picks, a defensive touchdown, and a fumble forced.
As for Bynum, his best year in his four campaigns was last year with the Minnesota Vikings. The young defender notched 96 tackles, 10 passes defended, three interceptions, and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Bynum brings a blend of run defense prowess and ball-hawking ability to the free safety position to complement strong safety Nick Cross. This is a pair of safeties that is an upgrade from last year, when Julian Blackmon struggled, albeit while playing with a shoulder issue.
Ward and Bynum should have their say on unique numbers and wanted to get a different look for their jerseys. This will be an interesting set of players to check out during the 2025 season, where the Colts have the mindset of success more than anything else.
However, while it's fun to look ahead, the Colts must focus on round one of the NFL draft tonight. Number 14 is where they'll select, unless a trade up or back is executed. The spectacle begins at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
