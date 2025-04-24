Moore: Final Colts 2025 7-Round Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here, beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET when the Tennessee Titans go on the clock.
The Indianapolis Colts are slated to make their first pick a couple of hours in at No.14, barring a trade. The remaining needs for Indy and the positions they will target in the draft have been discussed ad nauseam. Tight end, offensive and defensive line, and linebacker are all position groups expected to be addressed.
And now, it is time to find out who those players will be. Here is my final Colts seven-round mock draft for 2025.
Round 1, Pick 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
It is no secret the Colts desperately need a difference-maker at the tight end position.
Indy's tight ends were the second-least-productive unit in the NFL in 2024, as 25 tight ends across the league had more receiving yards by themselves than the 467 yards that the entirety of the Colts' tight ends produced. The Colts also did not add a tight end in free agency, instead opting to bring back Mo Alie-Cox on a one-year deal.
A year after the Colts tried their best to trade up for Brock Bowers, they get their blue chip tight end in Tyler Warren. While some predict Warren will be off the board by the time the Colts pick, I think there is still a good chance he is available at 14.
Warren may be the best fit for the Colts in the entire draft. The 2024 John Mackey Award winner and First-Team All-American provides a matchup problem at tight end with the ability to play in-line, in the slot, out wide, or even in the backfield. He is also a plus blocker who can seal off defenders on the edge.
Head coach Shane Steichen mentioned at the combine that the Colts would love to have a tight end that can be multiple at the position and be able to affect the game on third down. Warren provides exactly that, being a moveable chess piece for Steichen that would allow the Colts to stay in their preferred 11 personnel while serving as a reliable security blanket for Anthony Richardson over the middle of the field.
Round 2 Pick 50: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
TRADE: Colts send the No.45 (second round) pick to the Seattle Seahawks for No.50 (second round) and No.137 (fourth round) picks.
It would not be a Colts' draft without a trade-back. Ballard makes a deal with the Seahawks and general manager John Schneider to fall back five spots in the second round and collect an extra fourth-round pick. Even with the trade back, the Colts get an impact player that fills a glaring need.
JT Tuimoloau (9.33 RAS) is an explosive, powerful pass rusher who makes quick work of offensive lineman to get after the quarterback, tallying 12.5 sacks last season while being named First-Team All-Big Ten. He is also a solid run defender who has no problem setting the edge, allowing him to play on all three downs.
With Laiatu Latu being the only edge defender under contract for the Colts in 2026, Tuimoloau can be a regular contributor on the defensive line as a rookie with the chance to take over as a starter as early as next season.
Round 3 Pick 80: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
Ballard talked at the combine about the depth of the offensive line class, especially in the middle rounds. The Colts get in on the fun by adding Wyatt Milum, a player who could potentially take over for the departed Will Fries.
Milum (9.16 RAS) was an offensive tackle at West Virginia who projects to be a guard in the NFL. He is a power player who is explosive off the line with strong hands to lock down defenders. Milum is one of the best fits for the Colts in the entire draft class, and with his similarities in play to Fries, he could be the starter at right guard from Day 1.
Round 4 Pick 117: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami (FL)
The Colts missed having a capable RB2 behind Jonathan Taylor last season. While the team added Khalil Herbert in free agency, more competition is on the way with the addition of Damien Martinez.
Martinez (8.19 RAS) brings a power element to the Colts’ running back room. He would be a nice change of pace back for Indy, wearing down defenses with his power and athleticism for Taylor to take advantage of. Martinez is also one of the best pass-blocking backs in the class, which will give him an immediate role on third downs taking over for Trey Sermon.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Round 4, Pick 137: CJ West, DT, Indiana
The Colts need help behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart on the interior of the defensive line. Why not stay in-state and grab the high motor of CJ West from Indiana?
West is a high-level athlete (9.16 RAS) who clogs the middle against the run and offers upside as a pass rusher. His aggressiveness in getting upfield also makes him a fit for the
Colts’ attacking front. With Raekwon Davis no longer with the team, and the only addition to the defensive line in free agency being three-technique Neville Gallimore, West would slot in as the backup nose tackle to Stewart and provide solid depth.
Round 5 Pick 151: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
With the departure of E.J. Speed in free agency, the Colts still need to add to their linebacker room. The Colts think highly of second-year linebacker Jaylon Carlies, and he expects to be the starter at the WILL spot despite undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. That said, adding a linebacker like Jack Kiser would raise the floor of the room.
Kiser (7.68 RAS) is a multi-time team captain at Notre Dame who excels in coverage. He has proven he can get after the quarterback as a blitzer with 6.0 sacks over the past three seasons and has an incredibly high football IQ.
Kiser also adds special teams help immediately, having played over 800 special teams snaps with the Fighting Irish. Colts' special teams coordinator Brian Mason – coming from Notre Dame – is very familiar with Kiser and the two spent a lot of time together at Notre Dame's pro day. It would not be a surprise to see the Indiana native continue his football career in his home state.
Round 6 Pick 189: Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame
It is no secret the Colts have done their homework on the quarterbacks in this class. With Sam Ehlinger departing for the Denver Broncos, Indy takes a swing on Riley Leonard as their new QB3.
Leonard may not have the biggest arm, but he excels in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field with his accuracy and decision-making. He also has a high football IQ and the athleticism to make plays with his legs.
Leonard has a few connections to the Colts already. He has spent considerable time working with former Colts' quarterback Philip Rivers, who is close with Steichen. Steichen was also seen having multiple conversations with Leonard at the Notre Dame pro day.
Leonard's work ethic and leadership have drawn rave reviews around the league, making him a solid addition to any quarterback room.
Round 7 Pick 232: Dan Jackson, SAF, Georgia
The Colts are set at safety with Cam Bynum and Nick Cross, but the depth behind the top two is questionable at best. Indy can help solidify the back end of the secondary with Dan Jackson.
Jackson (7.02 RAS) is a former walk-on at Georgia who worked his way from special teams contributor to full-time starter. He has great speed and a high football IQ, helping him make plays in coverage or against the run. Jackson can immediately contribute on special teams as well, giving him a good chance to make the 53-man roster.