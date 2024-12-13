Colts' Shane Steichen Unfavorable in Coaching Ranks
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to sneak into the playoffs with four games left on the schedule. Sitting at 6-7, Indy has had its fair share of issues throughout the course of the 2024 season.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen has been at the forefront of controversy after he benched second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson earlier this season before bringing him back two weeks later.
As an offensive-minded coach, Steichen assumes play-calling responsibilities for the team. Flip-flopping the offense between Richardson and 17-year veteran Joe Flacco didn't really help the unit's efficiency, but it did awaken a new style of play-calling from Steichen.
Through 14 weeks, Steichen ranks as the 30th most efficient playcaller in the league (per Steven Patton | FTN Data).
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Only two playcallers rank below Steichen: interim head coach Thomas Brown of the Chicago Bears and head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers. According to these numbers, Steichen has struggled to set his team up for success.
Since the return of Richardson as the starter, Steichen has revamped his play calling. More designed quarterback runs have been the key component of helping Richardson settle into his role. Since returning, Richardson has run the ball 18 times for 117 yards and three touchdowns.
Run-pass option (RPO) plays fuel the Colts' offense, especially considering the size of Richardson and star running back Jonathan Taylor. The two work together to make the best reads possible to ensure efficient plays that string together to confuse defenses.
Despite the numbers from FTN Data, the Colts are still in postseason contention. Steichen's play calling can be predictable at times but it can also be hard to stop with Richardson's big-play ability.
Heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos, Steichen will need to be on his A-game against a lethal defense. Denver allows 18 points per game, tied for second-best in the NFL.
On top of that, Denver produces the most sacks in the league, averaging 3.6 a game. Steichen's RPO game could help mitigate some of the pressure, but it's clear that Richardson and the offensive line will have their hands full on Sunday.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.