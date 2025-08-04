Colts' Shane Steichen Provides Vital Update on QB Battle
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen has a lot riding on the 2025 campaign; most importantly, to give himself job security.
If Indianapolis plays like the past two seasons, Steichen might be done with the Colts. Steichen is a solid coach and offensive play caller, but due to so much inconsistency at QB, he's not been able to hit a constant stride.
Now, Anthony Richardson Sr. must beat out Daniel Jones in a critical quarterback competition to establish himself as the solution to Indy's long-standing search for a franchise guy under center.
After the ninth training camp practice on Sunday, Steichen addressed the media, talking about Richardson, the QB battle, and the upcoming preseason tilt against the Baltimore Ravens. Starting with Richardson, Steichen discusses how he bounced back from a rough showing on Saturday.
“Thought he did some really good things today. I think when you go down in the red zone, the windows are tighter. There's certain things obviously that we're working through in the red zone – not with Anthony, but I'm just saying with everybody and just going through that process because that's where it's really tight window. So, I thought he bounced back really well today. Made some good plays. It was a good day for those guys.”
Richardson had a brutal Saturday camp practice, hitting only 3/10 passes during 11-on-11s and throwing one touchdown to one pick. Luckily, Richardson looked better on Sunday, completing 10 of 14 passes and one TD.
Steichen continued, but this time discussing who will start at quarterback this Thursday against the Ravens.
“Yeah both are going to play in this game. I haven't had a chance to talk to them about who's starting, but I'll address that with them tonight. I want them to hear it from me first before they hear through the media. But yeah, we'll work through that.”
Richardson and Jones have had up-and-down training camps, but the former Florida Gators signal-caller likely has the edge. Richardson has shown improvement and poise, which is encouraging to the Colts' offensive coaching staff.
Steichen did refer to the battle as 'neck and neck,' but it's safe to assume the Colts want their former fourth-overall pick to work out. Given that Richardson looks better and is willing to take what the defense gives him, the Colts are probably impressed enough to have him in the lead.
Indy's time is short, as they have only four training camp practices remaining, with their first preseason game this Thursday against the Ravens. Steichen has a huge decision to make, and soon. We'll see what the third-year coach says regarding a competition that might harness the future of his head coaching career.