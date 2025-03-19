Colts Get Shifty Tight End in Draft Prediction
The Indianapolis Colts are still amidst the free agency period, but the NFL draft is just around the corner on April 24th for the first round. One of the more anemic positions from 2024 that has been the subject of many mocks is tight end.
Penn State's Tyler Warren has been the preferred option, but other talents at the spot can provide what Indianapolis needs. In ESPN's Mel Kiper's round one prediction, he believes Indianapolis still addresses tight end in Michigan's Colston Loveland.
"The Colts could take a wideout such as Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka or Texas' Matthew Golden. But Loveland is ranked higher on my board than all three and could immediately become Indy's No. 1 tight end. I see him hauling in some Richardson deep balls down the seam."
It's no secret that Indianapolis had tight end woes in 2024, as Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory only caught 39 passes. As for Loveland, he secured 56 passes for 582 receiving yards and five scores.
All eyes have been on Warren, but Loveland is shifty, has speed, and can create separation to get open for a quarterback like Anthony Richardson. Loveland can also apply experience to on-field performance, as during his three years in Michigan he did nothing but improve year after year.
To conclude his tenure as a Wolverine, Loveland grabbed 117 catches for 1,466 receiving yards and 11 scores in 39 contests. Back to Richardson, having a competent tight end that can haul in passes over the middle is critical for the field general.
The Colts have a talented wide receiver room led by Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce, but a tight end to control the short game and seams down the middle of the field can alter Shane Steichen's offense for the better.
The Colts' offense also has a stout ground game with Jonathan Taylor and Khalil Herbert in the backfield, not to mention Richardson's ability to run the football. Loveland can improve his blocking, but that's what the position coaches in the NFL are for.
This is an interesting pick by Kiper for Indy, as it's been the Warren show in most mocks. However, as long as the Colts can get more receiving production from their tight ends then the offense can take a positive step forward. Loveland doesn't necessarily need to be a phenomenal blocker to succeed, Indianapolis can use Ogletree for that.
We'll see what happens when the first round starts, and Indianapolis is on the clock at number 14. That is if they don't trade up to secure a talent they can't miss out on.
