What Colts 'Should Do' in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are at the doorstep of the NFL draft later tonight, with plenty on the line for the franchise and multiple needs for the roster. However, everything is peanuts compared to the desperation to get a good tight end.
Last year, it wasn't good enough from the tight ends in Indy, but now the team can snag a potential difference-maker in either Penn State's Tyler Warren or Michigan's Colston Loveland. However, the preferred option is the all-around best tight end and one of the best prospects at the position in recent years, that is Warren.
CBS Sports has Warren as the 'should do' pick for the Colts, removing any overthinking from the selection.
Pete Prisco has the rundown.
"They lack a playmaker at the position and Warren can step in and be that. He did a lot of things at Penn State and he's good blocker, which matters with Jonathan Taylor keying the offense. It works."
Along with running back Jonathan Taylor, quarterback Anthony Richardson can also use the weapon on offense. The third-year quarterback looked bad as a pure passer, hitting on only 47.7 percent of his passes (126/264 passes) and turning the ball over through the air 12 times in 11 games, while mustering only eight TD tosses.
Richardson has incredible capabilities, so giving him the best chance to make something of his early NFL years is grabbing a player of Warren's caliber.
Warren was incredible in 2024, hauling in 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and hitting paydirt eight times through the air. However, he's not just a tight end, but also a rushing piece, toting the pigskin 26 times for a solid 218 yards, which equates to a robust 8.4 per attempt with another four touchdowns.
It's all about helping Richardson and possibly Daniel Jones by supplying as much talent as possible. Taylor is a fantastic bell-cow back but can't muster the big workload he was tasked with last year, especially in the closing games of the campaign.
Can Warren realistically fall to 14th? Absolutely. Warren might be a highly touted prospect, but trading up for a tight end is always a risk. Don't expect the Colts to give up assets for Warren, especially with Loveland having an even higher likelihood to be there at 14th overall and other needs for the roster.
The Colts finished last year 8-9, and that cannot occur again. This squad has to be successful if the current established setup, from front office to coaching staff, wishes to stay intact. Securing a talent of Warren's pedigree is a must for Chris Ballard.
The first round is upon the NFL, and Indianapolis has the pressure on, with plenty of ways to alleviate it. However, Warren has to be the top priority. He's a potential game changer that has the upside to become elite in the NFL.
The Colts have been linked to tight end and Warren all offseason, and now the time has come to see if it becomes a reality. The Colts have a lot riding on number 14, with Warren possibly being a big answer.
