Colts Show Interest in Three-Time Super Bowl Champion
The Indianapolis Colts made a few roster moves on Tuesday, including the signing of quarterback Brett Rypien to the practice squad after Anthony Richardson landed on IR due to an eye injury.
In addition to working out various quarterbacks, the Colts hosted a trio of receivers for a workout. Those three receivers were Mecole Hardman, Jordan Kerley, and Colton Dowell.
Mecole Hardman
Hardman won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs as a part of the explosive Patrick Mahomes-led offense.
Originally a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Hardman spent his entire rookie contract in Kansas City. He signed with the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason, but caught only one pass before asking for a trade.
The Chiefs traded back for Hardman, where he spent the remainder of the 2023 season and the entire 2024 season. Hardman caught an overtime touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII, sealing the Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Hardman signed a contract with the Green Bay Packers in March earlier this year, but he was cut from the 53-man roster in August. He spent a month on the Packers' practice squad before being released three weeks ago.
Jordan Kerley
Kerley spent his freshman year at Arizona State before transferring to SMU for the final three years of his NCAA career.
At SMU, Kerley hauled in 67 receptions for 1,104 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. At 16.5 yards per reception, Kerley was a downfield threat who opened up the field for the Mustangs' offense.
Kerley finished as SMU's second-leading receiver in 2022, sitting behind Rashee Rice.
Kerley was a part of the 2024 NFL draft class but was not selected. He was hosted for a tryout by the Chicago Bears in 2024, but never signed with the team.
Colton Dowell
Dowell was a seventh-round pick out of UT Martin by the Tennessee Titans in the 2023 NFL draft. He caught one pass for three yards in his rookie season before suffering a torn ACL in Week 17.
His knee injury kept him out for the entire 2024 season, and the Titans eventually cut Dowell in July earlier this summer.
At UT Martin, Dowell left as the school's all-time leader in receiving yards (2,796). He ranks third in school history with 19 touchdowns and 177 receptions.
Indy's receivers have stayed healthy for the most part this season, so there really wouldn't be any reason to bring in any of these guys unless the Colts want a new practice squad member.