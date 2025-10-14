Colts Show Interest in New QB, Workout Four Prospects
The Indianapolis Colts worked out four quarterbacks after placing Anthony Richardson Sr. on injured reserve following an eye injury.
Currently, the QB depth chart features starter Daniel Jones and now backup signal-caller Riley Leonard. However, the Colts might be looking for a new third-stringer or backup to move Leonard back to third on the depth chart.
Jeff Driskel
Jeff Driskel is a seven-year veteran of the NFL and has played for six different teams. Most recently, Driskel was a member of the Washington Commanders. Driskel is more of a third-string talent, but has served as a QB2.
In 25 games and 12 starts, Driskel has put together a brutal 1-10 record, has completed 58.6 percent of his passes, thrown 16 TDs, and tossed 10 picks. He's also run in three scores, totaling his career at 19 all-purpose touchdowns.
Jaren Hall
Former Minnesota Vikings signal-caller, Jaren Hall, was drafted in the same year as Richardson, but in the fifth round out of Brigham Young University. Hall has seen very limited action, starting two games in 2023 for the Vikings.
That year, he put up 13/20 completions for 168 passing yards and an interception. He showed his athleticism in a small sample, putting up 14 rushing yards on six attempts. Steichen likes more physically gifted quarterbacks, so this might be a good fit.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Tanner Mordecai
Tanner Mordecai hasn't seen any meaningful NFL action, but he has plenty of experience from college. Mordecai played six years in the NCAA, having stops with Oklahoma (2018-2020), SMU (2021-2022), and Wisconsin (2024).
Through 46 college games, Mordecai put up 9,857 passing yards, 85 touchdown passes, and 606 rushing yards. It's hard to tell what the Colts are looking for in these four workouts, but it might be safe to assume Mordecai is fourth on their prospect list.
Kyle Trask
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask was drafted by the squad 64th overall in 2021. Unfortunately, the Florida alum didn't pan out at all, finishing his career with the Bucs with seven games, 4/11 completions, and no TDs.
Trask needed an opportunity to show NFL coaches he can bounce back after greatly underperforming his second-round stock. We'll see if Trask can impress the Indy coaching staff enough to earn a spot in their ranks.