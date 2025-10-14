Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Show Interest in New QB, Workout Four Prospects

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to add a quarterback after placing Anthony Richardson Sr. on injured reserve.

Aug 24, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images / Caean Couto-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts worked out four quarterbacks after placing Anthony Richardson Sr. on injured reserve following an eye injury.

Currently, the QB depth chart features starter Daniel Jones and now backup signal-caller Riley Leonard. However, the Colts might be looking for a new third-stringer or backup to move Leonard back to third on the depth chart.

Jeff Driskel

Quarterback Jeff Driskel (white uniform) warms up before the start of a game.
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jeff Driskel (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jeff Driskel is a seven-year veteran of the NFL and has played for six different teams. Most recently, Driskel was a member of the Washington Commanders. Driskel is more of a third-string talent, but has served as a QB2.

In 25 games and 12 starts, Driskel has put together a brutal 1-10 record, has completed 58.6 percent of his passes, thrown 16 TDs, and tossed 10 picks. He's also run in three scores, totaling his career at 19 all-purpose touchdowns.

Jaren Hall

Quarterback Jaren Hall (purple uniform) gets ready to snap the football.
Aug 24, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) calls out before the snap during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images / Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Former Minnesota Vikings signal-caller, Jaren Hall, was drafted in the same year as Richardson, but in the fifth round out of Brigham Young University. Hall has seen very limited action, starting two games in 2023 for the Vikings.

That year, he put up 13/20 completions for 168 passing yards and an interception. He showed his athleticism in a small sample, putting up 14 rushing yards on six attempts. Steichen likes more physically gifted quarterbacks, so this might be a good fit.

Tanner Mordecai

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai (red and white jersey) gets ready to throw the football.
August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Tanner Mordecai passes the football against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tanner Mordecai hasn't seen any meaningful NFL action, but he has plenty of experience from college. Mordecai played six years in the NCAA, having stops with Oklahoma (2018-2020), SMU (2021-2022), and Wisconsin (2024).

Through 46 college games, Mordecai put up 9,857 passing yards, 85 touchdown passes, and 606 rushing yards. It's hard to tell what the Colts are looking for in these four workouts, but it might be safe to assume Mordecai is fourth on their prospect list.

Kyle Trask

Quarterback Kyle Trask (white jersey, red logo) gets ready to throw a pass with a defender trying to tackle him.
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) is pressured by Buffalo Bills cornerback Daequan Hardy (25) in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask was drafted by the squad 64th overall in 2021. Unfortunately, the Florida alum didn't pan out at all, finishing his career with the Bucs with seven games, 4/11 completions, and no TDs.

Trask needed an opportunity to show NFL coaches he can bounce back after greatly underperforming his second-round stock. We'll see if Trask can impress the Indy coaching staff enough to earn a spot in their ranks.

