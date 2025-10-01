Colts Show Interest in Two New Wide Receivers
The Indianapolis Colts are working out two wide receivers after the squad dropped its first game of the year against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, 27-20.
Those wide receivers are both undrafted rookies, Kisean Johnson from Western Kentucky, and Eli Pancol out of Duke University.
Starting with Johnson, he played a single year as a Western Kentucky Hilltopper. Johnson snagged 75 catches for 925 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.
The Colts have quite a crowded wide receiver room, and there are already two receivers on the practice squad in Laquon Treadwell and Coleman Owen. We'll see how things pan out for Johnson after his workout.
As for Pancol, he played plenty of football in the ACC for the Blue Devils, achieving five total seasons. In that span, he hauled in 130 catches for 1,710 receiving yards and 16 all-purpose scores. Pancol had an excellent final year with Duke in 2024.
Pancol secured 60 catches for 798 receiving yards and nine touchdowns to finish out his college football career. Pancol is in the same situation as Johnson, and it'll be interesting to see if he makes any headway for a possible spot on Indy's roster.
While Johnson and Pancol are talented additions Indy could make, another receiver for the Colts is a pressing issue following Sunday's loss. That player is Adonai Mitchell.
Mitchell had one of the worst games of any Colt in recent memory against the Rams. While his stat line will deceive the eye, tallying 96 receiving yards on three catches, with a long of 75. But, that 75-yarder became a top NFL storyline, as the second-year wideout fumbled for a touchback after trying to celebrate.
Mitchell cost the team six points on the fumble. However, for Mitchell, it went from bad to worse after causing a Jonathan Taylor touchdown to be called back, costing the team another six points.
Mitchell's gaffes essentially cost the Colts a game they should have won. Shane Steichen, as well as Mitchell's teammates, have offered support and belief in the incredibly talented youngster.
We'll see what happens with Mitchell's playing time for the upcoming clash with the Las Vegas Raiders. As for Johnson and Pancol, they'll fight for a potential spot in the Colts' ranks.