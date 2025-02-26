Colts Showing Intentions to Draft Dynamic Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts will meet with Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, per NFL insider Ryan Fowler.
This comes after the news that the Colts will meet with top running back, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.
One need for Indy is an additional running back to alleviate some pressure on Jonathan Taylor's shoulders. Taylor averaged north of 20 carries per game in 2024, while it's warranted due to his talent and contract, it also showed that Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson weren't necessarily a threat to defenses.
Gordon can provide the help that the Colts need. Gordon is a downhill runner who dominated during his three seasons in college. He concluded with 2,920 rushing yards on 537 attempts for 36 rushing scores. He also showed some pass-catching with 80 receptions for 585 yards and another four scores.
Another area in which Gordon shows prowess is his blocking ability, specifically in pass protection. This will undoubtedly help Anthony Richardson given Taylor's forte isn't in this regard.
While Goodson isn't unrestricted, Sermon is a free agent and the Colts should let him test the market. Sermon was underwhelming in his relief role; he tallied 159 rushing yards on 56 carries for a paltry 2.8 yards per tote.
While Sermon provided some pass protection, he is ineffective backing up Taylor as a runner. It's valuable to have blocking abilities, but ultimately not what a running back is paid for.
Gordon will be a realistic option to keep an eye on for the Colts. While they met with Jeanty, it's hard to imagine that he'll be available at the 14th spot or that the Colts would draft him, or even crazier, trade up to obtain him.
Gordon is a good complementary piece to pair with Taylor and can provide plenty of firepower, perhaps even helping Goodson maintain his role as the receiving back. We'll see how Chris Ballard approaches the position to add more talent to the backfield for Shane Steichen.
