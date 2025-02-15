Colts Should Sign Duo of Recently Released Dolphins Players
The Indianapolis Colts might have a couple of prospective signings that would make sense after the Miami Dolphins announced they are releasing running back Raheem Mostert and cornerback Kendall Fuller.
While Mostert wouldn't be a starting running back, he can act as a solid backup and change-of-pace back to superstar Jonathan Taylor when the Pro Bowler needs relief. Mostert had a promising time in Miami with 475 carries for 2,181 rushing yards and 23 scores on the ground.
Moster also caught 75 passes for 538 receiving yards and five receiving scores. Mostert also tore it up as a red zone threat during his Pro Bowl 2023 season, leading the NFL in rushing scores with 18. Mostert can be a good addition if Indy makes the deal happen.
As for Fuller, he was a name that floated around in 2024 as a possible sign for Indianapolis, but Miami struck a deal. Fuller finished with 50 tackles, seven passes defended, and a fumble recovery. Fuller was solid in 11 games for the Dolphins and can provide a veteran boost to Lou Anarumo's secondary which badly needs depth.
The Colts have plenty of holes on the roster to address during free agency and the NFL draft, but two of the most important were more running back help for Taylor and defensive back assistance for Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, and Sam Womack III. Luckily, the Dolphins cutting ties with Mostert and Fuller opens up a golden opportunity.
Chris Ballard needs to heavily consider getting a deal done for both players and sign them to the squad. While they're not blockbuster-level additions, they're solid pieces to shore up areas of the depth chart where the Colts are lacking.
With so much riding on the success of the 2025 season, Ballard needs to do whatever he can to make Shane Steichen's offense and Anarumo's defense as potent as possible. Be on the lookout for this duo of now-former Dolphins to be on Indy's radar as roster moves will be plenty in the upcoming weeks.
