Colts Sign Former Clemson Wide Receiver
The Indianapolis Colts have signed wide receiver Ajou Ajou from the Canadian Football League to close out a busy week (per TSN).
Ajou, a former Clemson Tiger, was drafted in the seventh round of the CFL draft in 2024. In his lone professional season, he recorded 20 receptions for 307 yards and two touchdowns including a 110-yard performance in Week 7 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Standing at six-foot-three and nearly 220 pounds, Ajou is a unit. In his time at Clemson, he caught eight passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. He bounced around colleges after a couple of years at Clemson and ended up making the cut for the Saskatchewan Rough Riders.
The Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers worked out Ajou this offseason, but the Colts were able to snag him before the February 11th deadline to sign CFL players. Ajou will likely stay with the team for offseason workouts so the Colts have a chance to see what he's got.
Considering his frame, it's likely Ajou could be a solid run-blocker. Ajou got his opportunity in the CFL thanks to a connection to the brother of Rough Riders head coach Corey Mace. If he pans out in the NFL, it would be a beautiful story.
