Colts Sign New Pass Rusher After Samson Ebukam Injury
The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive end Seth Coleman to the practice squad on Tuesday afternoon. To make room for Coleman, the Colts released cornerback Keenan Garber.
Coleman (6'5", 250 lbs.) comes in as defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo attempts to solidify the Colts' front seven. A product of Illinois University, Coleman spent the 2025 offseason with the Seattle Seahawks.
While playing in the Big Ten, Coleman recorded 183 total tackles (27.5 for loss), 15.5 sacks, 15 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumbles recovered. He spent six years in college, taking a redshirt year and a COVID year.
In three preseason games for the Seahawks, Coleman racked up five total tackles (one for loss) and 1.5 sacks.
According to Pro Football Focus, Coleman forced six pressures and ranked seventh among rookie edge rushers in the preseason with a 19.2% pass rush win rate.
Coleman's signing comes after news broke that defensive end Samson Ebukam would miss multiple weeks due to an MCL injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7. Ebukam had played in all seven games for the Colts this year after missing the entire 2024 season due to injury.
Ebukam is a key pass rusher in Anarumo's defense, recording 14 total tackles and two sacks on the season. In his absence, the Colts may turn to rookie second-round pick JT Tuimoloau as a suitable replacement for the time being.
Coleman turns 25 years old in December, making him one of the oldest first-year players in the league. He joins Durell Nchami and 2025 sixth-round pick Tim Smith as the only defensive linemen on the Colts' practice squad.
Garber spent less than a month on the Colts' practice squad after originally being signed following the announcement of Xavien Howard's retirement. The first-year corner didn't see the field for Indianapolis.
Garber (6'0, 188 lbs.) spent the 2025 offseason with the Minnesota Vikings after he went undrafted. He played all of his college years at Kansas State, where he made a transition from wide receiver to cornerback in his junior year.
In his three years as a corner, Garber appeared in 40 games, recording 52 total tackles (two for loss), two interceptions, and nine passes defended.
The Colts signed cornerback David Long Jr. to the practice squad yesterday, so it isn't surprising that the front office decided to cut a corner.