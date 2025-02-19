Colts Might Have Chance to Sign 5-Time Pro Bowler Defender
The Indianapolis Colts are a team in flux after finishing with a middling 8-9 record in year two of Shane Steichen.
In a recent update from Bleacher Report by way of ESPN's Dan Graziano, Adam Wells reported that Los Angeles Chargers superstar edge rusher Joey Bosa is likely to hit the open market. The Chargers are planning to cut the star to avoid owing him $25,360,000 in 2025.
Bosa used to be one of the most terrifying edge rushers the league had and showed it through his five Pro Bowls and 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. However, he's fallen off the path in recent years.
Bosa's last 10+ sack season was 2021 (10.5). Since then, he's accumulated only 14 in the last three years. For the Colts, this is a signing they need to avoid.
The Colts have a solid amount of cap available ($28,247,239), but don't need to spend it on a possibly declining, near-30-year-old defender whose best days could be behind him. Bosa has also dealt with injuries that might add up (missed 11 games in the last three seasons).
The Colts need to see what they have with Laiatu Latu as he plays in the same scheme with Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo (free agent), and possibly a cheaper depth signing through free agency. It might seem like a solid signing on paper, but Bosa will cost a pretty penny to have on the roster.
Indianapolis needs depth on the defensive edges but not necessarily starter-level players for coordinator Lou Anarumo's inaugural year. The Colts also have to decide on the futures of Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis, the former is a free agent, and the latter is a potential cut candidate, saving the Colts $4.5 million if they sever ties.
Bosa is likely wanting to play for a contender or a team that might thrust him into the starting lineup, which isn't Indianapolis. With the combine nearing next week, the Colts must look deeply into the talent to add more to a roster with multiple needs.
We'll see what happens in the upcoming days as NFL franchises will look to save money any way they can or place the franchise tags on players who are valuable enough to do so. Don't expect the Colts to franchise tag anyone, but cut certain players to prep for more pressing needs in free agency.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.