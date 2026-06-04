Colts' Longtime Special Teams Ace Has Inside Track to WR Opening After OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts have been looking for a wide receiver to fill the void that Michael Pittman Jr. left after he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason.

The Colts chose to move forward with fifth-year veteran wide recevier Alec Pierce this offseason after Pierce notched his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025 with numerous quarterbacks throwing him the ball, awarding him a four-year, $114M extension to kick off the open market in free agency.

Pierce also notched his second consecutive season leading the NFL in yards per reception, proving that he has taken the next step and has evolved into one of the league's best deep threats. While Pierce is becoming the Colts' WR1, the starting spot opposite him remains up for grabs.

As a result, the battle for the Colts' second wideout spot on the outside has warranted additional monitoring throughout the offseason, and our first look at the competition in question came once offseason team activities (OTAs) kicked off in late May.

Fourth-year wideout Josh Downs is no doubt expected to be a vital part of the Colts' offense, specifically in the passing game. Although he will spent the vast majority of his time lined up in the slot, the Colts are confident that he can take quality reps on the outside.

The Indianapolis Colts' wide receiver room also consists of a couple of veterans in longtime special teams ace and offensive contributor in Ashton Dulin and red zone specialist and 2026 free agent signee Nick Westbrook Ikhine.

This room also features rookie wideout and 7th-round pick Deion Burks, who, despite his shorter frame (5'9", 180 lbs), is best suited for some run on the outside as opposed to being forced into the slot.

Finally, longtime veteran Laquon Treadwell and third-year wide receiver Anthony Gould finish the room, but both are more viewed as solid depth than contenders for the job opening.

But it was Ashton Dulin shining brightest throughout OTAs.

Ashton Dulin's Place in Position Battle After OTAs

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) runs with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders but the play was called back due to a penalty during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones returned to team work on Monday, participating in his first 7-on-7 period since tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 14 of the 2025 regular season, and Ashton Dulin was his go-to receiver during such work.

Jones threw two touchdowns in the session, both quick wins to Ashton Dulin. It doesn't mean he's won the job, as we've merely gotten into team activities of the summer, but Dulin starting to separate himself from the pack can't hurt.

Head coach Shane Steichen said he has liked what he's seen from the competing wideouts throughout OTAs, and with this stage of the offseason ending on Thursday before mandatory minicamp is held on June 9-11, any prevailing theme is important to monitor.

“Yeah I mean, we're working through that right now," Steichen began discussing the wide receiver battle thus far.

"Obviously, we're in two weeks of practice right now, but (Ashton) Dulin’s made some good plays, Tread’s (Laquon Treadwell) made some good plays. Dulin had a great play today in the back of the end zone there. So, those guys are stepping up and I’m pleased with where that group's at right now.”

The Colts' offensive coaching staff is prepared to embrace a committee approach to its wide receiver room if need be. Going into OTAs, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter explained their grasp on the situation.

"We're going to try to use guys to the best of their ability to help our offense, and really to the best of their ability to showcase what they can do. Because we do have some guys in that room who have played good NFL football before, and I think those guys are excited to sort of have an opportunity, maybe to play a couple extra reps here and there and take advantage of those opportunities," Cooter explained.

"Now, we like those guys. We like the room. It'll be sort of fun to watch how it goes offseason (and) in training camp. We'll do everything we can to put them in the best position to have success.”

Ashton Dulin has just 623 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 40 total receptions throughout his six-year career thus far, but he's always been viewed as a dependable piece, no matter the role. If Dulin were to earn the starting job outright instead of filling in on occasion, it's safe to assume that he'd at least provide a solid floor for the 2026 regular season.

The Colts may still add a veteran via free agency, but for now, Ashton Dulin seems to be the man leading the race.

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