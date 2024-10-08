Colts Sign Second Kicker, Release Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts have made multiple roster moves after their 37-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts have brought kicker Spencer Shrader back to the practice squad while releasing cornerback Gregory Junior.
The Colts already know what rookie kicker Shrader can do, as he filled in for the then-injured Matt Gay in week one against the Houston Texans. Shrader finished with 3/3 on extra points and wasn't needed outside of that. Cornerback Junior will look for a new suitor as Indianapolis also waived defensive back/returner Dallis Flowers after a lackluster performance in week five.
Does the re-addition of Shrader mean that Indianapolis doesn't have confidence in Gay? I'd venture to say that's not the case. However, Gay hasn't been the most reliable this year from long, sitting at 0/2 over 50 yards attempted and 5/7 overall. He's also knocked through 11/11 extra points.
With so many setbacks and injuries to notables like right guard Will Fries (tibia-injured reserve), Indianapolis now has two roster spots open. Will they elevate a few cornerbacks from the practice squad? Could a free agent signing be in order? It's a complete mess with Indy's team regarding injuries, so we'll see what kind of roster gymnastics the Colts can perform to patch together the squad as they prepare for the 1-3 Tennessee Titans.
