Colts Sign Former Super Bowl Champion Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts are continuing to add talent to their ranks ahead of the start of the regular season, this time putting an emphasis on practice squad help. Former third-round selection and Los Angeles Rams cornerback David Long Jr. has been signed to the practice squad.
Long has played 66 career games and had 12 starts, bringing valuable experience to the practice squad. He can also help the young talents on the 53-man roster like JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones, with fundamentals and techniques to improve their situation. Long's most notable season was as a member of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI championship team. That season Long notched a pick, 40 tackles, and 4 passes defended in 16 games (five starts).
Throughout his NFL tenure, Long has compiled 96 tackles, 8 passes defended, and an interception. While practice squad signings aren't the most glamorous news updates, they're incredibly valuable and important to the preparation and development of any NFL franchise. Especially one as young as Indianapolis'.
Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson are mere days away from their home opener against the C.J. Stroud-led Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. We'll see what sort of impact Long's signing has for Indianapolis ahead of the monumental week 18 rematch from 2023.
