Colts' Special Teams Quietly Making Statement
The Indianapolis Colts have been a well-oiled machine in 2025, leading the league in point differential with a +74 over the first five games of the season. They currently boast the number two offense and the number five defense in terms of EPA per play, and those two units have led to immense success to start the season.
While the offense and the defense deserve their flowers, the unspoken third phase of the game has been fantastic for the Colts as well.
Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason has had an up and down tenure with the Colts marred by the sporadic play of former kicker Matt Gay and the relatively leaky kick coverage unit from last season.
His units, though, have seemingly turned the corner in just about every phase this season. Kick-off coverage appeared to be a major concern in week one, but the Colts haven't allowed a return to reach the 35 yard line in the last two weeks.
Punt coverage, which has always been a strength with Rigoberto Sanchez, has also been excellent in limited chances. The Colts rank number five in average punt distance and have the top-rated unit in net yardage allowed per punt (49.7 yards).
In just seven punts this season, the Colts have forced five fair catches inside the 20 yard line and have allowed a grand total of eight return yards.
The kick return team has also been steady for the Colts to start the year. The team ranks number six in the league in average yardage per return at 27.3 yards, and they nearly had their first kick return touchdown last week with Ashton Dulin.
The kicking team has also been spectacular, making 27 of 28 total kicks in the first five weeks of the season. Spencer Shrader will miss the rest of the season due to injury, though, so this is one area that could change going forward.
According to Football Outsiders' DVOA ranking, the Colts have the number 13-rated special teams unit in the league. While that number, and the numbers above, paint a pretty picture, I don't think they fully encapsulate how good this unit has been all season.
The Colts have made several game-changing plays on special teams, either due to coaching or individual effort, that have contributed to the impressive 4-1 start to the year.
One of the more notable plays came back in week two, when reserve offensive lineman Dalton Tucker helped draw a leverage penalty on the Denver Broncos on the final play of the game. That kick gave Shrader a 45-yard attempt, which he hit for the walk-off win.
Special teams shone again the following week against the Tennessee Titans, as Grover Stewart blocked a kick before the half that contributed to a 6-point swing in the Colts' favor.
This latest game against the Las Vegas Raiders may have been the best showing for the Colts' special teams unit, however. It started with a massive blocked kick by Segun Olubi in the second quarter to give the Colts an early 14-3 lead.
Then, Mason arguably made the best call of the year when he instructed punter Sanchez to kick the kickoff out of bounds following the injury to Shrader.
Shrader's injury led to a roughing penalty against the Raiders, which meant the Colts kicked the ball off 15 yards ahead of where they normally would. According to the NFL rule book, a kick out of pounds results in the ball being placed 25 yards away from the spot of the kick, not automatically at the 40 yard line. This meant that the ball was placed back at the Raiders' 25 yard line to start the drive.
Those 15 yards would be the difference on the drive, as the Raiders would settle for a 59 yard attempt as time expired, which Daniel Carlson left wide left. A little moment like this may seem insignificant, but it was yet another case of the Colts' special teams unit stealing points from an opponent.
While the Colts' offense and defense are, rightfully, getting the credit they deserve this season, the third phase of the game needs some praise as well. Mason is helping the Colts steal points in games, and it is further contributing to the lopsided scores that we are seeing on Sundays.