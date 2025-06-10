Colts Star Disrespected in New Rankings
Under general manager Chris Ballard, the Indianapolis Colts brandished one famous motto: Run the damn ball. The initials 'RTDB' were worn on a hat by offensive guard Quenton Nelson, who helped popularize the movement.
A short while after the trend started, the Colts drafted running back Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Taylor has been the featured back of the Colts' ground game ever since, racking up over 6,000 rushing yards across five seasons.
The Colts have relied on Taylor to fuel the offense behind a strong offensive line. His best season came in 2021, when he finished second in Offensive Player of the Year voting while racking up 1,811 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns.
In a new ranking of running back duos across the league, Moe Moton at Bleacher Report left all of the Colts' running backs off the list. It's not confirmed who Indy's second back is, but the battle is between Khalil Herbert, DJ Giddens, and Tyler Goodson.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Regardless of who the backup is, Taylor has been largely disrespected. After earning a Pro Bowl spot last season, Taylor deserves more respect for helping keep the Colts in contention for a playoff spot, despite shaky quarterback play.
The Colts weren't even listed in the honorable mentions. Some notable duos that were ranked include Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson of the Pittsburgh Steelers (10th) and Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton (9th).
Taylor outran both Warren and Harris last season, so it's a real head-scratcher to wonder why he wasn't mentioned. Warren and Harris will compete for reps with rookies this season, and Taylor will do the same with Giddens.
It'll be interesting to see how the Colts use Taylor and Giddens this season. Giddens was selected in the fifth round of the draft, so he could see the field every so often to give Taylor a rest. Giddens is shifty in the open field and should be able to translate nicely to the professional level.
Indy's tailbacks will have something to prove in the 2025 season.