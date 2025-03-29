Colts Star Can't Thrive Without a Better Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts are in the most critical offseason in recent memory. While there have been excellent additions to the squad, like Charvarius Ward, Camryn Bynum, and Khalil Herbert, many questions surround the franchise.
However, none are more vibrant than 'Can Anthony Richardson realize his potential?' The answer is as ambiguous as the future of the 22-year-old field general. It's the key to Indy's success that Richardson takes a big leap forward.
Richardson looked rough as a passer in 2024, and the wide receivers suffered from inaccuracy issues. The leader of Indy's wideouts, Michael Pittman Jr., had to deal with shaky quarterback play while playing through a fractured back injury and had lower numbers due to both.
ESPN's Mike Clay makes a point to bring context to Pittman's lesser campaign in 2024. While the injury didn't help, neither did Richardson as a field general in his 11 games.
"Michael Pittman Jr. averaged a healthy 27% target share in 10 full games with Richardson, but that led to only a 39-428-0 receiving line on 65 targets. He averaged 8.0 fantasy PPG, reaching double digits once (15.6 in Week 12)."
As Clay points out with the numbers, they indicate that Pittman looked like a shell of himself, along with playing through pain. He'd finish with 69 catches for 808 yards and three touchdowns. These are all his lowest since his rookie season in 2020.
Along with this factoid, he also caught only 62.6 percent of his targets, the lowest of his entire career. It can't be overstated how mind-boggling it is to know he played through a fractured back and managed to eclipse 60 catches in only 14 games started.
Pittman will look to be back to 100 percent once the 2025 season gets underway. However, Richardson has to be better to create a stronger situation for his receivers. Downs led the team with 72 catches, but Pittman wasn't too far behind in second place.
Given some of the lowest metrics he's ever posted in his five years in the league, Pittman is on track to return to better results. He's only one year removed from a career-best 109 catches with multiple QBs under center, so there's a great chance he'll be around those numbers if he stays healthy and Richardson completes more passes.
Pittman is a great football player who sacrifices himself for his teammates. He's also a very willing blocker who is good at the craft and complements the run game surprisingly well for a player at his position. Expect a better Pittman in 2025. If for no other reason, he won't play with a fractured back.
