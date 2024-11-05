Colts' Steichen Announces Starting QB 'Going Forward'
The Indianapolis Colts' primetime tilt on Sunday Night Football didn't go as planned with Joe Flacco starting under center. Indy fell 21-13 to drop underneath .500 (4-5) and have more questions than solutions after a perplexing offensive game plan from Shane Steichen that got the Colts a mere 6 points from kicker Matt Gay. Once Steichen was in front of the media after the embarrassing defeat, he'd confirm that Flacco is the starter for the season.
Many Colts fans felt Flacco was bad enough against the Vikings to warrant Steichen to switch back to Richardson, but that wasn't the case. The 17-year veteran QB finished with 16/27 completions for 179 yards, 0 scores, and an interception. Flacco does have a fantastic arm to push the football deep, but as a low-risk field general is often happier with check-downs, high-percentage throws, and easy completions.
The consensus was the offense's efficiency would increase with Flacco running things, but that wasn't the result. Running back Jonathan Taylor looked overwhelmed by the Vikings' blitzing defenders, finishing with 3.7 yards per carry. This was bad enough for one of his most underwhelming performances all year, displaying that Flacco's immobility negatively contributes to Taylor's chances of success.
As for the pass-catchers, only Josh Downs impressed with Flacco throwing the passes on Sunday night, hauling in 6 catches for 60 receiving yards on 9 targets. Fellow receiver Alec Pierce also shined at times, getting all 3 targets from Flacco for 41 receiving yards. Outside of these two, no other Colts WR/TE had more than a lone reception. Given that Flacco was supposed to elevate the Colts' offense, these numbers from the passing game are unacceptable.
Indianapolis appears to be sticking with Flacco, for now. However, if the veteran buckles mightily against teams like the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, the call from fans for Richardson to start will only grow louder for Steichen's ears. We'll see what develops as the 4-5 Colts prepare for a tough task in Buffalo and QB Josh Allen in week 10.
