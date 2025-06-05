Colts Still Face One Major Question Before 2025 Season
The Indianapolis Colts have done their part in answering a variety of important questions this roster may have had entering this offseason months ago.
Defensively, the Colts made a major shift by hiring new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to help steady the ship after a rough year on that side of the ball, while also adding a couple of strong secondary pieces in free agency with Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum, and a high-end edge rusher in J.T. Tuimoloau on day two of April's draft.
In that same draft, Indianapolis also brought in their long-awaited difference-maker at the tight end position with Tyler Warren in the first round, so the offensive side of the ball could see a considerable step forward with his acquisition.
Ultimately, it's been a decently productive offseason for the Colts. But yet, one core question still awaits to be answered for this team ahead of next season, and that lies squarely in the quarterback room.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder recently stacked up each NFL team's biggest question after offseason OTAs, where, when it came to the Colts, the choice was simple: Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson?
"After a campaign that featured more lows than highs for Richardson, the Colts brought in some competition for the starting quarterback job by signing Jones in free agency," Holder wrote. "That's easily the team's biggest question heading into training camp, and ideally, the 2023 No. 4 overall pick wins the battle."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The quarterback dilemma for the Colts has been a conversation dragging throughout the course of this NFL offseason, and until traction begins to build on what the verdict could pan out to be during camp and closer to the regular season, that chatter will likely continue to encircle this offense.
Signs point to Richardson being the one with the edge simply due to tenure and his high draft stock from just two offseasons ago, but the Colts brass has emphasized their battle between the two options to be an open competition. If the 2023 fourth-overall pick starts out of the gates stumbling, it might not be too far out of reach to see Shane Steichen roll with his offseason signing in Jones for Week One.
But, until the Colts are able to put on pads and get Richardson and Jones deep into the waters of their preparation for next season, it'll be a waiting game to see who inevitably takes the keys to this offense for 2025, and answer what could be this roster's biggest question looming from this entire offseason.