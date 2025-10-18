Sure-Fire Outcome May Follow Colts' Latu into Chargers Tilt
The Indianapolis Colts are preparing to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. While popular Colts names like Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor will dominate the limelight, others will be critical to achieving a victory on the road.
A story that stands out is how badly the Chargers' offensive tackle position has dealt with injuries. Los Angeles has played without two-time Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater (torn patellar tendon - out for the season) and Joe Alt (ankle), putting a lot of pressure on backups.
Now, the Chargers are without their backup offensive tackle, Trey Pipkins III (knee), giving a clear path to victory for Lou Anarumo's defense: dominate the edges of the trenches. The Colts' name that stands out the most is Laiatu Latu.
ESPN 's Seth Walder believes the bold prediction from this matchup involves Latu getting a sack against a banged-up Chargers offensive line.
"Colts edge Laiatu Latu will record a sack. Indianapolis' pass rush hasn't been great, with a 28.2% pass rush win rate that ranks 29th best.
But the Chargers, who are without Rashawn Slater and have been without Joe Alt (and could be again), are struggling in protection, with a 52.3% pass block win rate that ranks 28th best on that side of the ball. Latu has the best pass rush win rate among Colts edge rushers this season."
As Walder mentions, the Colts' defensive front hasn't been a top unit in terms of generating pressures or sacking the quarterback, but that could change in this game against the Chargers.
Latu has played in five games this year and has put up 12 tackles (two tackles for loss), five quarterback hits, three pass breakups, and two interceptions. As for sacks, Latu has one, but has put up 23 pressures, which ranks 18th out of 174 defensive ends.
Latu's overall Pro Football Focus defensive grade is also a blistering 90.2, which is seventh among all defensive ends, showcasing that Latu's sack numbers aren't necessarily indicative of how he's performed as a pure end.
Latu has a golden opportunity to follow through with Walder's prediction to log a sack. Given the struggles with LA's offensive line and the tackles, Latu has the pathway to get more than a sack, and potentially have one of his best career games on Sunday.
Latu has done well in his second year. Sacks are what everyone wants to judge a pass-rusher by, and that's fair, to a degree. But, as the rest of the numbers show, Latu is a very reliable defensive end despite just having one sack on the 2025 year.
But this is a game where Latu should dominate on paper. If the former UCLA Bruin can create momentum and speed past LA's offensive tackles, it will make life difficult for Justin Herbert and will give the Colts the best chance to succeed this Sunday.