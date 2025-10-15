Colts Surge into Super Bowl Conversation After Hot Start
The Indianapolis Colts are no longer a fun story — they’re a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
At 5–1, this team has played with the kind of confidence and consistency that demands national attention. What started as a year of “maybe they’ll compete” has turned into a year of “they might just win the whole thing.”
Oddsmakers have caught on, too. After opening the season at +10000 to win the Super Bowl, the Colts have skyrocketed to +1400 — by far the biggest midseason jump in the league.
Daniel Jones has revived his career under Shane Steichen, Jonathan Taylor looks like an MVP candidate again, and the defense is finally playing up to its potential. Every week, Indy finds new ways to win — grinding out defensive battles, lighting up scoreboards, or dominating the trenches.
And here’s the kicker: the rest of the AFC suddenly doesn’t look that scary.
What once seemed like a gauntlet of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson — now feels wide open. Burrow’s sidelined for the year, Jackson’s been in and out of the lineup, the Chiefs look mortal, and the Bills just dropped games to the Falcons and Patriots.
Sure, those powerhouses can flip the switch in January. But right now, the conference that was supposed to swallow Indianapolis whole looks wide open for the taking.
Let’s take a look at Indy’s upcoming schedule — and how this team might just ride its momentum all the way to February.
Week 7: @ Los Angeles Chargers
Week 8: vs Tennessee Titans
Week 9: @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 10: vs Atlanta Falcons (in London)
Week 11: BYE WEEK
Week 12: @ Kansas City Chiefs
Week 13: vs Houston Texans
Week 14: vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 15: @ Seattle Seahawks
Week 16: vs San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Football)
Week 17: @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 18: @ Houston Texans
The Colts’ remaining schedule won’t be a cakewalk. In fact, it’s the fifth hardest in the league, with opponents combining for a .565 win percentage.
That said, this group has already proven it can handle top-tier competition. They’ve delivered strong showings against two of the NFL’s best — The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos — and came within inches of knocking off the Rams if not for Adonai Mitchell’s fumble at the goal line.
This team doesn’t shrink in big moments; it rises to them.
Down the stretch, Indianapolis will have every opportunity to prove it belongs among the league’s elite. Seven of the Colts’ next eleven opponents currently have winning records — a stretch that will reveal just how real this team’s Super Bowl push is.
Road trips to Kansas City, Seattle, and Jacksonville will test their toughness, while a primetime matchup with San Francisco will show the rest of the country what this group is made of.
This isn’t a fluke run. It’s the result of smart coaching, a balanced roster, and a locker room that genuinely believes it can beat anyone.
For the first time in years, Colts fans can say it with their chest — this team is a contender, and they’re not backing down from anybody.
At +1400 to win the Super Bowl, the Colts still present intriguing value in the futures market. The number reflects respect, not hype — and it will keep shortening if they continue to stack wins.