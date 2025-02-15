Colts One of Teams in 'Sweet Spot' for Myles Garrett Trade
On the surface, the Indianapolis Colts don't seem like a logical trade destination for Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett.
Indy hasn't made the postseason since 2020, and their quarterback situation isn't any more settled than Cleveland's, leading to questions about whether the Colts are even trending up until proven otherwise. In Garrett's own words, his ultimate goal for his career is "to compete for and win a Super Bowl."
However, according to ESPN's Bill Barnwell, the Colts are one of a few teams who are in the "sweet spot" to swing a trade for Garrett. Along with the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, the Colts could use a difference-making defender to take their team to the next level, but they can also afford a player like Garrett because their current quarterback isn't taking up a massive amount of salary cap space.
"These teams might not be as close to winning a title as others we've already hit, but they can more easily absorb a Garrett deal while propelling themselves a tier or two forward in terms of championship potential in the process," Barnwell wrote. "They should be having serious conversations about a potential Garrett trade."
While the trade still seems unlikely, to Barnwell's point, the Colts do have that financial flexibility with Anthony Richardson still being on his rookie contract. It's obviously easier to afford a non-quarterback who makes quarterback money when your current quarterback is still on their rookie deal.
At 29 years old, Garrett is still in his prime but likely already has reservations in Canton at the Hall of Fame as soon as he's eligible. In eight seasons, he's accrued 102.5 sacks, 116 tackles for loss, and 20 forced fumbles, leading to the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, six All-Pros (four First Team), and six Pro Bowls.
What would a trade for Garrett look like? If it was swapping Garrett for draft picks, then it feels likely it would take a pair of first-round picks or some sort of equivalent. Barnwell compared trading Garrett
to Tyreek Hill going to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, which cost 2022 first, second, and fourth-round draft picks, as well as fourth and sixth-rounders in 2023.
The Colts pick 14th overall this year and still hold all of their selections in the next two drafts, but there are also some players who could factor in to lessen the load of draft picks that a trade might require. "(Kwity) Paye could be a meaningful part of the return that goes back to the Browns in a Garrett deal," Barnwell suggests.
Any team could use Garrett regardless of what they already have on the edge, but the Colts legitimately need help at defensive end. Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, and Tyquan Lewis are all under contract for 2025. However, Samson Ebukam will be 30 years old coming off of a season-ending Achilles injury, and Dayo Odeyingbo is due to become a free agent.
Financially, the Colts could find ways to make it work. They currently have $28.2 million in salary cap space, according to OverTheCap.com, but could create another $30.7M by parting ways with inflated contracts such as Ebukam, Braden Smith, and Raekwon Davis
"General manager Chris Ballard generally has been patient with holding onto picks and drafting and developing talent, but he has made an exception for pass-rushing talent," Barnwell said. "Indy sent a first-round pick to the 49ers for DeForest Buckner, who has been a stalwart for the Colts since 2020."
In the end, it all boils down to this: Are the Colts willing to step into the ring? Are the Browns willing to listen? Would Garrett even want to come to Indianapolis?
