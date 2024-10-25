Colts' Taylor, Buckner Discuss Potential Returns vs. Texans
Injuries have ravaged the Indianapolis Colts throughout the first half of the 2024 season. 13 of the 22 projected starters for the Colts have missed time in the first seven games.
But as the Colts prepare to take on the Houston Texans, two of Indy's most important pieces are poised to return to the field. Jonathan Taylor and DeForest Buckner are trending to play on Sunday as they recover from high-ankle sprains. Taylor's injury, which was seen as mild, has kept him out since Week 4. Buckner, on the other hand, has not seen the field since Week 2.
Taylor and Buckner returned to the practice field this week for the first time since their ankle injuries. It's safe to say it has not been easy for these two former All-Pros to watch from the sidelines.
"Any time you're removed from the field and you just get to get back on the field, it's a great feeling," Taylor admitted. "You’re not just sitting there watching, you’re not watching your guys go out there and just have fun and run around. You're definitely supporting them, but you want to be out there with them. So, it felt really good to be out there.”
Taylor has suffered ankle injuries in the past. His first major ankle issue came in 2022, but Taylor tried to play through it. The injury continued to get worse, and with the Colts' abysmal 2022 season all but finished, Taylor was placed on injured reserve. Surgery followed in the offseason, but it led to Taylor missing the first four games of last season as well.
While this injury occurred on the same ankle Taylor had issues with previously, he admitted this injury was nothing compared to what he had experienced. While he is working through general soreness, it is all expected as Taylor works toward a return.
"Of course there's going to be some soreness for sure," Taylor explained. "There's going to be some soreness. You’ve got to work through some of those things. But overall, nothing major though. Nothing that was like, ‘Hey, this is like – that's a bad deal.’”
Taylor was a full participant in practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. There have been no setbacks, and as long as Taylor feels he can do everything required of him, he will be out there on Sunday.
"The fact that I'm on the field now, it's way better," Taylor said. "Even though it was limited work, some individual stuff (Wednesday), I just can't wait to go out there again today with a bit more work and see how it feels."
Buckner's ankle injury was the more serious of the two. When he went down against the Green Bay Packers, Buckner had to be helped off of the field and eventually carted to the locker room. Many within the Colts organization feared the worst.
Buckner is easily one of the toughest players on the team, playing through multiple injuries in the past. Before this season, Buckner had missed only one game in four years with the Colts, held out due to the COVID rules in 2020. So when he could not continue, it was obvious the injury was serious.
"That was tough for sure," Buckner remembered. "I've definitely had a lot of injuries throughout my career and that was just one of them where I mean I knew I couldn't go anymore. I knew it was a little something a little bit more serious. And so, obviously we took all the scans and everything and it showed that something was really wrong. I just did everything that I could to get back out here.”
Thankfully, it was only a high-ankle sprain for Buckner and nothing worse. Indy placed Buckner on injured reserve, meaning he would be out at least four games. The Pro Bowler attacked his rehab from the jump, working to get back as quickly as possible. The Colts opened the 21-day practice window for Buckner to return this week, but after the progress he has shown already, he will be back much sooner than that.
“Feels great," Buckner said about returning. "Obviously, the longest time I've ever been obviously away from the game throughout the season. So, started going a little stir crazy towards the end of my little stay, but I mean I'm excited to be out there.”
Like Taylor, Buckner went from a limited participant on Wednesday to a full participant in practice on Thursday. For Buckner to return, he must prove that he can do his thing without restrictions. He has continued to prove that this week.
'Honestly just all the different movements, especially – I mean it's a big pass rush day (Thursday)," Buckner remarked. "Seeing – I do a lot of cutting and wiggling and stuff like that, so we're going to see how it feels today.”
All signs point to Taylor and Buckner suiting up in Houston. The matchup holds considerable weight for the Colts, as a win would tie them with the Texans atop the AFC South. However, a loss would be damning, as Indy would lose the tiebreaker with the Texans and face a three-game deficit with nine contests remaining.
Taylor's return will help boost a Colts' rushing attack that has not been the same since he left. While Tyler Goodson and Trey Sermon have been serviceable, and Anthony Richardson always adds an element with his legs, Taylor is the Colts' best playmaker. The offense is much more dangerous with #28 in the backfield.
The same can be said about Buckner on the defensive line. The Colts' pass rush has struggled with Buckner out, particularly in the middle of the front. The run defense has also seen its fair share of woes, as the Colts are giving up the second-most yards per game on the ground. Having Buckner back will improve the entire front.
“I think it's big," Steichen mentioned about getting Taylor and Buckner back. "I think the guys that have had to step up in those situations have done a hell of a job, but getting those guys back will be big for us."
Taylor and Buckner are returning at a crucial juncture. Indy must be as close to full strength as possible to take down the Texans on the road. The schedule does not let up after this week either, with games against the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions looming.
Now is the time for the Colts to play their best ball, and that cannot happen with two former All-Pros on the sideline.
"Obviously, this is a huge game going to Houston for the division – to tie the division will be big," Steichen said. "So, Week 8 is huge for us. Then obviously going into that November, December stretch with those guys, getting them back will be big.”
While the injuries to Taylor and Buckner have been tough to overcome, the Colts could not have picked a better time for two of their best players to return.
