Colts Team Roster Needs: Huge Holes Filled Sets Up for Ideal Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have been determined to put their best foot forward at the start of the new league year. This week, they've added competition at quarterback and signed a pair of new starters in the secondary, as well as depth in spots around the roster.
I wrote the Colts' initial 2025 team needs piece in December when they were about to be eliminated from postseason contention, and the biggest needs were at tight end, linebacker, and defensive backs. The Colts haven't addressed all of those needs yet, but they've done enough to where they can shift focus for the remainder of the offseason to just a few key areas.
The Colts could use one more QB3-worthy player in the quarterback room (Sam Ehlinger, for example) unless they're confident in giving Jason Bean a bump. The safety depth is a concern, as was the running back depth behind Jonathan Taylor before the team signed Khalil Herbert on Wednesday (Still work to be done). Likewise, at defensive tackle before Neville Gallimore came aboard. However, there are a few spots where the Colts would be making a critical mistake by moving forward without addressing.
TIGHT END
Under Contract in 2025: Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Jelani Woods, Sean McKeon, Albert Okwuegbunam
Departures/Free Agents: Mo Alie-Cox (FA), Kylen Granson (FA)
Part of me thinks a starting tandem of Ogletree and Mallory may be capable of more in the passing game than Alie-Cox and Granson were, but there's a reason they were the Colts' third and fourth options in a tight end group that was inarguably among the worst in the NFL. However, playing tight end isn't just about catching the ball. There's seemingly endless information they have to process before and during the play, and they have to block players ranging anywhere from 180-280 pounds.
The most impactful free agent tight ends are already off the board, although the Colts could bring a blocker like Alie-Cox or someone else in to ensure they've got that covered. Otherwise, it wouldn't be a bad idea for the Colts to double-dip at tight end in the draft, especially with how good this class is from top to bottom.
- FA Fits: Tyler Conklin, Mo Alie-Cox, Irv Smith
- Draft Fits: Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, Mason Taylor
OFFENSIVE LINE DEPTH
Under Contract in 2025: OT — Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith, Blake Freeland, Luke Tenuta, Jack Wilson | IOL — Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, Danny Pinter, Dalton Tucker, Wesley French, Atonio Mafi, Josh Sills
Departures/Free Agents: Ryan Kelly (Vikings), Will Fries (Vikings), Mark Glowinski (FA), Ryan Coll (waived)
The Colts lost Kelly and Fries in free agency, and while they have guys to replace them in Bortolini and Goncalves, they now need to fill the depth that Bortolini and Goncalves leave behind. Adding competition for starting roles wouldn't hurt, either.
Swing tackle should also be a priority, as that was Goncalves' duty last year before he presumably takes over at right guard this year, and Freeland really has not taken advantage of his opportunities.
- FA Fits: Storm Norton, George Fant, Jackson Barton
- Draft Fits: Armand Membou, Grey Zabel, Marcus Mbow
LINEBACKER
Under Contract in 2025: Zaire Franklin, Jaylon Carlies, Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone, Austin Ajiake, Liam Anderson
Departures/Free Agents: E.J. Speed (FA), Grant Stuard (Lions)
Having Franklin and Carlies as your top two linebackers is fine on the surface, but there has got to be more added to the room. Olubi, McGrone, Ajiake, and Anderson are not adequate enough depth. Plus, it would be wise to find another couple of players who could push Franklin and Carlies as well.
Addressing this should come through the draft. There are way more attractive options there than in the free agent pool.
- FA Fits: Just draft somebody
- Draft Fits: Jihaad Campbell, Jalon Walker, Carson Schwesinger, Smael Mondon Jr., Jeffrey Bassa, Demetrius Knight Jr.
