Colts Lose Special Teams Ace to Knee Injury vs Texans
The Indianapolis Colts aren't having the best luck with injuries so far in 2024, and the woes continued at the start of the game against the Houston Texans with special teams ace Trevor Denbow.
While Denbow is listed as a safety on the depth chart, his allure to Indianapolis comes from his special teams capabilities. Denbow has been with Indianapolis since 2022 and has tallied up 13 tackles (10 solo; 3 assisted). We'll have to monitor the situation with Denbow and how it will affect the Colts for the remainder of this high-stakes divisional contest.
It's curious why Indy has dealt with so many big-time injuries and setbacks to solid contributors like Denbow. The good news for Indy in this contest is they have both stars, Jonathan Taylor and DeForest Buckner, to help stave off a strong Houston team. With a lot riding on this week eight battle, it will be interesting to see who takes over in a duel between Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud.
