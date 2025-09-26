O-Line Pillar for Colts Won't Suit Up vs. Rams
The Indianapolis Colts are traveling West to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, but three Colts starters will be sidelined.
The Colts are looking to improve to 4-0 on the season, but the Rams have shown they can handle the NFL's best after barely losing against the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend.
Colts' Injury Report
- G Matt Goncalves (Toe) - DNP, Out
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - DNP, Out
- WR Alec Pierce (Concussion) - DNP, Out
- DT DeForest Buckner (Back, Rest) - DNP, Questionable
- WR Anthony Gould (Illness) - LP, Questionable
- DE Samson Ebukam (Rest) - LP
- OT Braden Smith (Heel) - FULL
- CB Xavien Howard (Rest) - FULL
- P Rigoberto Sanchez (Personal matter) - FULL
- DT Grover Stewart (Rest) - FULL
Colts head coach Shane Steichen ruled out Goncalves after he missed all three practices this week due to a toe injury. After transitioning to right guard this summer, Goncalves has been a stalwart for the offensive line, allowing just two pressures in the first three weeks.
The Colts will hand the keys to Dalton Tucker to fill Goncalves' shoes. Tucker started seven games for the Colts last season and will get the nod against a tough Rams defensive line.
Moore injured his Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter of last week's win against the Tennessee Titans. He immediately exited to the locker room, but Steichen told reporters this week that Moore is unlikely to be placed on IR. The Colts signed nickel corner Mike Hilton to help with depth earlier this week, and he could see some time in Lou Anarumo's defense.
Pierce suffered a concussion in the third quarter vs. the Titans after a hard fall on a jump ball. This is the third reported concussion of Pierce's young career. In his place, expect AD Mitchell to take more snaps.
Buckner did not practice on Wednesday due to a back injury, but he sat out on Friday due to rest. He's questionable for Sunday, but considering his history of playing through injury, I'd guess he'll play.
Gould did not practice on Thursday, but his limited participation on Friday is a positive sign for his designation on game day.
Stewart, Howard, and Ebukam each earned a rest day this week, especially since they're all veteran leaders on the defensive front.
Smith will be active on game day, which is a big win for Daniel Jones after Goncalves was ruled out. The Colts' right side of the line may be shaky, but they'll have at least one starter on the field.