Colts Thrown Lifeline to Help Tight End Group with Potential Trade
One of the top priorities for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason is to address the tight end position.
Between needing more short-yardage options for quarterback Anthony Richardson, upgrading an incredibly unproductive group, or replacing impending free agents, you can take your pick of the biggest reasons why the Colts' tight end room needs to be revamped.
While free agency and the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft may both be used for this upgrade, an opportunity to help the Colts in a big way just opened up, as Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer is reportedly on the trade block. Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic wrote:
The Raiders have had discussions with teams who have interest in tight end Michael Mayer, according to league sources. Mayer hasn’t had the impact the Raiders hoped for when he was drafted in the second round in 2023. He had just 27 catches for 304 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie. He missed six games due to personal reasons in 2024 and was delegated to a marginal role due to the ascent of tight end Brock Bowers, who was named a first-team All-Pro.
Mayer will be on a team-friendly rookie contract for two more seasons and there are several teams who thought highly of him as a prospect. With Bowers in tow, it could make more sense for the Raiders to trade Mayer for assets rather than having him locked into a relatively small role.
Mayer (6'4", 265, 23 years old) is a former second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2023 draft. He played his high school football not too far from Indianapolis in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati area before moving up to South Bend, IN, at Notre Dame for college. The two-time All-American was the third tight end taken in his draft class, at the top of the second round, behind Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta.
Mayer has yet to truly catch on with the Raiders in his two years. He's started 20-of-25 games, catching 48-of-72 targets for 460 yards (9.6 avg.) and 2 touchdowns, but took a backseat to rookie superstar tight end Brock Bowers last year.
Perhaps a fresh start is what Mayer needs while the Colts continue to rebuild their tight end group.
