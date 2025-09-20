Two Top Colts Talents Will Suit Up vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that they have lifted the questionable designations for tight end Tyler Warren and cornerback Charvarius Ward ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Warren, who battled a toe injury throughout practice this week, has been a standout rookie for the Colts' offense. He became the first rookie tight end in NFL history to reach 75 yards in each of his first two games.
Warren did not practice on Wednesday, giving fans a bit of a scare ahead of Week 3. He was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday and was marked questionable for this weekend's game on Friday's injury report.
Ward will make his return from concussion protocol after missing last week's game against the Denver Broncos. Ward was a full participant in all three practices this week but was listed as questionable due to a pending clearance from an independent brain trauma doctor.
Ward played in the team's Week 1 win against the Miami Dolphins, recording six total tackles in his first game for Indianapolis. His absence last week was notable as the Colts struggled to stop Broncos quarterback Bo Nix from pushing the ball downfield, especially in the first half.
The Colts will be glad to have two of their starters active against the Titans as they look to advance to 3-0 this weekend.
Warren is coming off a four-catch, 79-yard performance against one of the best defenses in the league. He has shown great feel at the NFL level and has been able to find the soft spots in coverage, helping Daniel Jones make some simple throws.
"[Tyler Warren is] just a really uniquely talented guy and plays the game with a headiness and an awareness that allows him to take on a task and work on improving at it," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said after last weekend's win. "He's just going to get better and better at this as he goes and as you're able to pass protect or run block – all the stuff that those tight ends do."
Ward's injury meant that newly signed cornerback Xavien Howard was tasked with handling CB1 duties against Denver. Howard struggled, allowing two touchdowns and five receptions. He ended the week as the lowest-graded corner, per Pro Football Focus.
Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will assuredly be glad to have his starting cornerback on the field to take some of the pressure off of Howard's shoulders.
Colts vs. Titans will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.