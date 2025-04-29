Colts 'To Do' List Includes Paramount Topic
The Indianapolis Colts are finished with the NFL draft, but make no mistake, Tyler Warren's 14th overall selection won't dominate headlines for long. It's all about the quarterback duel between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
To recap, Jones was brought in on a one-year, $14 million deal to be certain Richardson's best is put on the field following a brutal season from the young signal-caller as a pure passer.
As for the boxes left to check after securing eight players in the NFL draft, NFL.com's Judy Battista believes that 'conducting a legitimate QB competition' remains for Indianapolis to accomplish.
Battista said: "Having (Tyler) Warren there should give Indianapolis a much better idea if Richardson is their long-term solution, or if they should give it a go with. That feels like the most important thing that can be accomplished this season."
Battista isn't wrong, this is the zenith of priorities for the Colts. After grabbing Richardson at the fourth-overall spot in 2023's draft, he played a mere four games for his rookie campaign. This was followed by 11 contests, more injuries, big-time issues with completion percentage, turnovers, and understanding what was happening on the field in 2024.
As for Jones, he didn't have a much better story. After the New York Giants had seen enough to part ways with their long-time starter, Jones found himself with the Minnesota Vikings sitting behind then-signal-caller Sam Darnold.
Jones' last two years as a Giant were awful, notching 10 passing touchdowns to a woeful 13 picks. He also compiled a 3-13 record. In short, Jones is looking for a fresh start and another shot at getting under center to start; he believes Indianapolis gives him the best chance.
Richardson is more talented and fits Shane Steichen's scheme better than Jones. However, Richardson isn't near where Jones is as a passer. While Jones has had his baffling moments throughout his NFL tenure, he can throw the ball more accurately than Richardson in this moment.
Richardson must answer the bell, especially after Indianapolis drafted tight end weapon Warren for Steichen's disposal. Warren will help Richardson in the short game and the middle of the field. He'll also boost Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., and Alec Pierce's impact on the gridiron.
Richardson has no more excuses, but neither does Jones. Both quarterbacks have a lot riding on this duel, and neither can afford to lose it. However, it's a bigger blow for Richardson if he can't snag the starting role.
Now that the NFL draft has concluded, expect this storyline to get back on top and take over the Colts' news until the regular season starts with a clear starter leading the way.
