Colts' Tyler Warren Compared to Uber-Talented Star
The Indianapolis Colts took the ultra-talented Penn State Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, effectively boosting Shane Steichen's offense right away.
The 2024 Mackey award winner looked unstoppable in his final season with the Nittany Lions, hauling in 104 catches in 16 games for 1,233 receiving yards and eight trips to pay dirt, unprecendented numbers from a collegiate tight end.
In an episode of the former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman and legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski's show, the Dudes on Dudes podcast, Warren was complimented to the highest degree by the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive force.
Edelman said: 'Tyler Warren will be this season's Brock Bowers.'
Gronkowski's response was a vibrant one on Warren, saying: 'He has a different style. Tyler Warren has my type of game more. Like it's not catch 10 balls a game, catch 4 big ones for a first down. Third and twenty, you catch it up the middle, you knock some guys out and you gotta last. Tyler Warren gets dirty I feel like, that's his style of play, and that's why I love watching him.'
Gronkowski was as physical as they came at tight end, and Warren isn't flashy, loud, or the most nimble. However, he will square-up with any defender and plays great after securing the footall for yards after catch.
Quarterback Anthony Richardson (or Daniel Jones) will get a type of weapon that Indy missed in 2024. To rehash it, the Colts' four tight ends underwhelmed as pass-catchers, pulling in a measly 39 catches as a group, hardly helping quarterbacks like Richardson.
Now, the short, intermediate, and middle-of-the-field passing attack can open up, and without the Colts having to implement multiple TE sets or situational rotations. Warren will be out on the field for all three downs and can be a receiving threat, blocker, and gadget player (if needed).
The Colts needed this pick more than any other, and it will now allow the offense to elevate in the passing game. The biggest question now isn't what the team will do at the tight end position, but rather if Richardson can clean up accuracy issues to hit Warren on the gridiron so he can impact the game.
While that question's answer is still up in the air, Warren will give Richardson and Indy's quarterbacks the best chance at success, adding to a healthy set of pass-catchers already on the Colts' roster. Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce will happily accept Warren's services to boost their productivity on the field.
The Colts now embark on their offseason and are undoubtedly excited to see how Warren can impact Steichen's scheme in the 2025 campaign.
