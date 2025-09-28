Tom Brady Believes Colts Are Among NFL’s Elite
Kickoff is approaching for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 as they travel West to face the Los Angeles Rams in a critical matchup.
Coming off a 41-point performance against the Tennessee Titans, the vibes have never been better in Indianapolis over the past decade. Sitting comfortably atop the AFC South, the Colts have a chance to win their first divisional title since 2014.
Indy's impeccable start has earned them plenty of media attention, and none other than Tom Brady himself took the time to rank the Colts at sixth place in his newest power rankings.
Brady placed all six of the remaining undefeated teams at the top of his power rankings, with the Colts taking the bottom spot. The Colts were placed one spot under the San Francisco 49ers, who have beaten the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals.
"It was tight between the Colts and the 49ers [for the No. 5 spot]," Brady said (via Fox Sports). "But Ricky Pearsall stepped up to help San Fran find a way to win this past week. If they can get Brock Purdy and George Kittle healthy, this team could surprise people."
Even though Brady and Colts fans have some long-standing beef, the Hall of Famer had to show some respect for Indianapolis. Brady and Peyton Manning had some historic duels, but I think anyone would say that Daniel Jones is far better than both, and I'm only half joking.
Jones has led the offense to arguably the best start in team history, and Jonathan Taylor has been nothing short of unstoppable.
To be realistic, the opponents the Colts have beaten thus far have combined for only one win across three weeks. It's easy to say that Indianapolis hasn't actually proven anything, but the numbers don't lie.
The Colts have zero turnovers on the season, a stat that's shared only with the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They've punted only once, which is six fewer than the next closest team. They're second in points per game (34.3) and yards per game (418.7), and rank first in EPA/play (.23).
This week's clash against the Rams will be a prove-it game for the Colts. The Rams blew a huge lead against the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend and had an opportunity for a game-winning field goal, which was blocked and returned for an Eagles touchdown.
Led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams field one of the league's best passing attacks and match it with a solid running back in Kyren Williams. Indy's defense will have a lot on its plate, but if it can hold the Rams under 30 points, then there's certainly a chance for a fourth-straight win.
If the Colts return to Indianapolis victorious, then it'd be hard to ignore them as a top-five team in the league.