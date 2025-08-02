Colts Top Draftee Generating Buzz for Prestigious Award
The Indianapolis Colts had one glaring issue in their offense last season: there was no go-to tight end.
Of course, quarterback issues were also apparent, but it didn't help that none of the four tight ends managed to reach 200 receiving yards, either. The Colts addressed that problem by drafting Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick.
Warren is the highest-drafted tight end in team history, meaning the expectations are high. This includes his upcoming rookie season, where he's already stood out in practice as a guy with a huge catch radius and safe hands.
Warren's target share could be diminished by other receivers, but he should be a clear upgrade at tight end. That being said, Bleacher Report analyst Matt Holder named Warren as one of five rookies who have the best shot at taking home the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
"The Indianapolis Colts haven't had a tight end finish the regular season with more than 400 receiving yards since Jack Doyle had 448 in 2019," Holder wrote. "Doyle retired three years ago, and the Colts have been starved for production from the position since then, getting just 438 yards between Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox and Andrew Ogletree in 2024. Hence, Tyler Warren became their first-round pick in April."
"That also means the Penn State product should have no trouble becoming Indianapolis' top TE this year, helping his case to put up some impressive numbers in the fall. Granted, the offense does have a stable of quality receivers to compete for targets," mentioned Holder.
"Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Josh Downs each had over 800 yards a year ago. But Daniel Jones being the early favorite to become the Colts' starting quarterback this season helps Warren's case to be productive enough to get OROY consideration. It's not as if the offseason free-agent addition has chemistry with the receivers mentioned above."
Holder mentioned Daniel Jones as the "early favorite" for the starting job, but it seems that the tide has turned. Anthony Richardson Sr. has strung together a few solid practices while Jones has continued to adjust to Shane Steichen's offensive system.
Richardson and Warren have been frequently connecting on mid-range passes in practice, a hopeful sign of what's to come. Being a 6-foot-5 target in the middle of the field certainly helps struggling quarterbacks, especially when you have elite mechanics after the catch.
The odds of winning OROY aren't exactly in Warren's favor. The award has never gone to a tight end, a trend that dates back to 1967. Warren would have to be historically great and outperform multiple top prospects (including number one overall pick Cam Ward) to win the hardware.
For Warren to win, he'd undoubtedly have to surpass 1,000 yards and inch closer to that 1,200 range to have a chance. Depending on his impact in the ground game, Warren may have a leg up on past tight ends. If Warren can be the number one red zone threat, there's a shot he brings home hardware.
