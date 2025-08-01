Colts' Tyler Warren Could Have Major Fantasy Value
The Indianapolis Colts made a huge investment in their tight end position this offseason in the form of drafting Penn State star Tyler Warren at 14th overall in April's NFL Draft.
Warren, who was seen by many as perhaps the best tight end talent in the class, fell into the Colts' laps at 14, bringing in a true-difference maker at the position Indianapolis hasn't seen in a considerable amount of time, while providing a massive target for whoever this offense's starting quarterback winds up being come Week One of this season.
A major win for the Colts this offseason– one that some seemingly envision being a home run right away, especially from a fantasy football perspective.
NFL.com's Michael Florio recently broke down 10 of the league's best tight end fantasy values to line up who the biggest steals might be heading into the 2025 season, where Warren landed among the top of the list as the second-best valued tight end.
Warren, who's been residing on draft boards as the TE9 around the 10th round, is seen as a top-five breakout target in the eyes of Florio.
"I am very bullish on Warren," Florio wrote, "I know people might point to his QB room or the target competition around him as cause for concern, but they were saying the same things about Brock Bowers last year! We have seen in recent years (Bowers, Sam LaPorta, Kyle Pitts) that rookie tight ends can contribute immediately in fantasy football. Warren is a big target who can excel after the catch. Both Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones are statistically at their best when targeting the middle of the field. Warren should be the go-to guy in that area. Leading the Colts in targets and finishing as a top-five fantasy TE is within the range of outcomes for him, so he brings a lot of upside at a low-end-TE1 cost."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
It's definitely a crowded pass-catching room in Indianapolis with many mouths to be fed at the wide receiver position, but the versatile skillset and size that Warren brings to the table make him an immediate threat in this passing game for his rookie year–– being someone that can work in the middle of the field, and emerge as a safety net for either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones.
There's a top tier of elite fantasy tight ends that appear unlikely that Warren has an opportunity to touch in year one. Brock Bowers is on another level, George Kittle is still probably the best tight end in the NFL, Trey McBride is on that same level-one tier, and Sam LaPorta feels nested in that range as well.
Beyond that, Warren has a shot to shoot up the ranks as one of the top names on the field, and with a value as a low-end TE1 and round ten pick, he'll be a late-round sleeper worth keeping your eye on.
Rookie tight ends can often be a wild card, but for Warren, he could have the perfect storm in place to have a huge year one if this passing attack can remain somewhat consistent.