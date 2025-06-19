Colts Top Offseason Objectives Made Crystal Clear
The Indianapolis Colts are heading straight toward the 2025 regular season after handling multiple priorities during free agency and the NFL draft.
Indy snagged free agents, cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum. They also took care of key depth by adding cornerback Corey Ballentine, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, and running back Khalil Herbert.
As for the draft, names like tight end Tyler Warren, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, cornerback Justin Walley, and running back DJ Giddens were selected to bolster both sides of the football. But, there is still work to do so this team can press for the AFC South title and make the playoffs.
Bleacher Report had Kristopher Knox detail Indy's 'to-do' list for the rest of the offseason. Knox has the following as the priorities:
-Determine how to stage QB battle
-Get rookie TE Tyler Warren up to speed
-Add center depth
Starting with the QB battle, Anthony Richardson is at the end of the road, and his leash is shorter than ever in his competition to start over Daniel Jones. While it's problematic that Richardson looked awful in 2024 and took a step back from his rookie year, it's the injuries piling up that sound the alarms the loudest.
While Richardson recently had soreness in his throwing shoulder, he'll be ready for training camp. However, Richardson is already behind the line against Jones, and while it might be difficult for some Colts fans to hear, the former New York Giants QB likely leads this competition and has several advantages. But it's too soon to assume Jones will take over under center.
Keep an eye on this situation, as it can decide which path the Colts take for the future of their franchise.
Next up is the 2024 Mackey Award winner, tight end Warren. In 2024, Warren was elite for the Penn State Nittany Lions, catching 104 passes for 1,233 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns, four of the rushing variety.
Warren has looked like a clear TE1 during the Colts' workouts ahead of training camp, which is encouraging for Shane Steichen's offense given the pitfall at tight end last year from the four prominent names in the room.
Warren is an immediate impact player who won't just get it done on the field, but in the locker room as well as a pure leader for Indianapolis.
As for the center position, Indianapolis is called by Knox to add depth despite having Danny Pinter and Wesley French behind the second-year starter Tanor Bortolini. While the undisputed starter hasn't been named, Bortolini was drafted in 2024 as the heir to Ryan Kelly if the Colts didn't re-sign him, and that became a reality when the four-time Pro Bowler took a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
Bortolini posted solid Pro Football Focus metrics in his rookie year during the five games he started in relief of Kelly. Bortolini allowed no sacks, blocked in the running game efficiently (65.4), and in the pass (64.6).
Bortolini will join fellow second-year offensive guard Matt Goncalves as the new starters after the departures of Kelly and Will Fries in free agency.
One interest exclusion is the extension for left tackle Bernhard Raimann. The former third-rounder has improved yearly and looked like a top-10 tackle in 2024. Raimann was among the best in overall PFF offensive grade for tackles (85.1 - eighth) and run blocking (80.7 - 10th). He was also an asset in pass protection, posting an 82.0 grade.
Raimann's rookie contract ends after this year and will catapult him onto the open market for other tackle-needy teams to throw offers his way. This is why the Colts can't allow him to test free agency.
It's hard to say what Raimann would command, but the Colts have a staple and potential pillar at left tackle. With the next quarterback under pressure to perform well, the last thing Steichen wants is a void at left tackle for his offense.
Indianapolis has to win and win big in 2025. The good news is they don't need to win a Super Bowl or make a deep playoff run, per se. While that's always the goal for every team, Indy hasn't made the playoffs since 2020, so that's the primary objective.
If Indianapolis can finish 10-7 or 11-6, potentially win the AFC South divisional title, and make the Wild Card or Divisional round, you can call the season a success. Steichen is at the last stop before he's potentially looking for new work if this doesn't happen.
