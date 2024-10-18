Expert Urges Colts to Trade for Bills First-Rounder
The Indianapolis Colts are level at 3-3 before defending home turf against the Miami Dolphins in week seven. With the NFL trade deadline on November 5th, there's still plenty of time to make deals happen if they're needed for the Colts. While Chris Ballard likely won't make any big-time moves, ESPN has a trade from Bill Barnwell that makes perfect sense for Indianapolis - Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam.
Elam is another one of the former first-round cornerbacks who has never met expectations. Taken No. 23 in 2022, he appears to be a rare miss on the defensive side of the ball for Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott. Despite injuries opening up opportunities for him in the depth chart, he never seemed to convince McDermott he deserved steady playing time. Injuries hit Elam last season, and while back healthy, he has played just 23 defensive snaps in 2024.- Bill Barnwell | ESPN
Elam was selected by the Bills 23rd overall out of Florida in the 2022 NFL draft. As Barnwell mentions, Elam hasn't panned out like Buffalo hoped. He's played 22 games and compiled 59 tackles (2 for loss), 2 interceptions, and 5 passes defended in his tenure. While he's had a rough beginning to his short NFL career, the three-year pro is only 23 years old and probably has his best football ahead. Given that Indianapolis has young talent in the defensive secondary like Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, and Sam Womack III, an addition like Elam might be a good move, if even for depth purposes only.
Barnwell continues regarding an Elam to Colts trade.
Taking a flier on the 6-foot-1 Elam is one way to try to address that weakness. As a former first-rounder, Elam is owed $1.3 million over the remainder of 2024 and $2.6 million in 2025, all of which is guaranteed. That's not a huge sum of money, but the Colts won't want to pay that much unless they think he has a reasonable shot at becoming a regular member of the active roster. General manager Chris Ballard & Co. would need to decide on his fifth-year option after the season, so time is already ticking.- Bill Barnwell | ESPN
Due to his first-round selection, Elam's fifth-year option approaches in 2026, which means if Indy is interested in the cornerback they must act soon. The Colts also have the 14th most cap space in the league at $11.1 million (Over The Cap) and can afford to take Elam's rookie deal. The Buffalo Bill has the talent to be a contributor to Indy's defense, similar to Womack. Elam has played mostly on the outside throughout his career and Indianapolis can use the help at cornerback with so many injuries to the defense. The question is also what Indianapolis may need to surrender for Elam.
If Buffalo is willing to trade Elam, Indianapolis may need to give up a day-three draft pick, or something similar in value. Given how much Indianapolis cherishes its draft picks, we'll see if the Colts' front office would part ways with any future talent to acquire Elam. While this is a sensible trade for Indianapolis to execute given the upside and how cheap it'll likely be, it has to be a two-way agreement. With the trade deadline about 2 1/2 weeks away, the Colts can't wait around if they want Elam, as other suitors may be in the midst.
