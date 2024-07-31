HBO's 'Hard Knocks' Reveals Colts' Trade Offer to Giants in NFL Draft

The #Colts offered No. 15, No. 46, and a 2025 2nd to move up to No. 6 with the #Giants in April's draft. GM Joe Schoen wouldn't move back that far.#Jets also made a call, but their offer wasn't shown.



My guess: Colts wanted Bowers. Jets wanted Odunze. pic.twitter.com/zAl2VloYv5