HBO's 'Hard Knocks' Reveals Colts' Trade Offer to Giants in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts ended the 2024 NFL Draft with a few uber-talented rookies who are sure to make an impact from day one. Things went well for general manager Chris Ballard, but could there have been an alternate scenario that played out from this year's draft?
Tuesday's season finale of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants revealed that the Colts made an aggressive offer in an attempt to trade up to the No. 6 overall pick during the draft. The New York Giants declined the proposal, electing to keep their pick and choose LSU receiver Malik Nabers.
Indy's offer looked something like this according to a call recorded in the show:
- 15th overall pick
- 46th overall pick
- 2025 second-round pick
While it's possible more picks could have been added on, the Giants were unlikely to take an offer that resulted in a nine spot drop. Despite New York's desire to hold on to the 6th pick, their decision may have helped Indianapolis in the end.
The Colts were able to select the first defender off the board in defensive end Laiatu Latu, and later went on to draft a first-round talent in wide receiver Adonai Mitchell with the 46th pick. An injured Samson Ebukam means Latu could be more valuable than previously thought for the Colts.
On top of Latu's worth, Mitchell has shown flashes of potential throughout training camp. The 21-year-old has made highlight plays and seems to be connecting well with second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Had the Giants chosen to accept the Colts' trade, it's likely a different receiver would be suiting up for Indy this fall. Ballard reportedly had his eye on a multitude of offensive weapons, but still was lucky to end up with Mitchell in the second round.
It's difficult to say whether a trade would have made a difference this early in the year, but the outcome of the 2024 NFL Draft could've been a whole other story. Colts rookies will prove their worth during a Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans in just over a month.
