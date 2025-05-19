Colts Can Still Trade for Trey Hendrickson
The Indianapolis Colts added second-rounder J.T. Tuimoloau to bolster their defensive edge room. He now joins names like Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Samson Ebukam. While this was a solid addition, more weaponry can be added to put as much pressure on opposing quarterbacks as possible.
Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson has been having issues landing a new contract with Cincy, and the Colts have been named as a possible trade suitor given his ties to Lou Anarumo.
The issue is that Hendrickson is asking for a gargantuan amount of money after logging his second-straight 17.5 sack season, which earned him his fourth-straight Pro Bowl and first career All-Pro nomination.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote about Hendrickson's asking price and the rift forming between him and the Bengals. Hendrickson is requesting so much money that the Bengals are tiring of the negotiations, with a possibility of a Hendrickson holdout for 2025.
"Hendrickson is due to make $16 million this year. The Bengals, we’ve heard, have offered roughly $28 million per year. Whatever the amount (and, as importantly, the structure), he wants more," wrote Florio. "He had a chance to get it, when the team gave him permission to seek a trade. That went nowhere, because no one was willing to give him what he wants (especially since they also would have had to give the Bengals something in return)."
Hendrickson would require over $30-$35 million, which the Colts are probably out on. As of today, the Colts have $20,600,401 in cap available, and trading for Hendrickson would mean giving up some valuable assets and a massive share of those funds available.
Hendrickson is the type of player who can change a defense day one, but the Colts seem pretty set at the position. Along with defensive edge, the Colts possess one of the best interior defensive duos in DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. Indianapolis also drafted Tim Smith and signed veteran Neville Gallimore to backup Buckner and Stewart.
In short, the Colts might be completely out of the market for a Hendrickson trade. If Hendrickson wasn't asking for so much money to the point of a possible holdout, perhaps Indy might perk up their ears more. However, don't expect Chris Ballard to fork over so much for a 30-year-old defender who's asking for too much.
The Colts can use Hendrickson's services, but must retain as much as possible and avoid a trade that might require an immense amount of assets relinquished. Is there a slim possibility that a team like Indy presses the button on a Hendrickson deal? Sure. However, it doesn't seem like a Ballard-type move after drafting another defensive edge to add to the position group.
