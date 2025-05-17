Colts' Day Two Pick Could Have Significant Role in Year One
Taking a step back to look at this year's Indianapolis Colts draft class, most eyes are focused on first-round pick Penn State tight end Tyler Warren and what his first year in this offense could look like as a major addition to their offensive core.
However, the value of this Colts' draft class spans farther than just Warren. Up and down the board, the Indianapolis front office did a nice job at not only attacking needs on both sides of the ball, but also adding talent that could carve out a decent role in the lineup as soon as their first year.
For ESPN analyst Field Yates, that could be said about the Colts' second-round pick, Ohio State edge rusher JT Tuimoloau, who was ranked as his sixth-best impact rookie for the coming season.
"Regardless of where Tuimoloau ended up, I was always going to feel really good about his prospects of playing early," Yates wrote. "JTT was a three-year starter and four-year contributor at Ohio State, and he displays terrific instincts, power, hand usage and explosion off the edge. In Indy, I think he can make a real impact as a pass rusher and run defender. Tuimoloau had 12.5 sacks in 2024, often looking his best during the biggest moments."
The Colts' outlook on the defensive front does have some strong upside as is, whether you look toward the interior with DeForest Buckner, or with the existing young pieces added on the edge in recent drafts like Laiatu Latu or Kwity Paye.
But for Tuimoloau, he could be the cherry on top for this pass rush to find its way to the next level.
Last season, the Colts ranked just 26th in the NFL for total sacks with 36, 24th in sack percentage at 6.22%, and 24th in total pressures at 47. Obviously, numbers that could utilize a step forward for the season ahead, and with another young, experienced talent to add as a rotational piece off the edge, it's easy to see how the Ohio State product could evolve into a massive part of Indianapolis' defensive success under new coordinator Lou Anarumo.
There's still a considerable way to go until the Colts' action kicks off for next season, but don't fail to forget about Tuimoloau as a compelling piece on this defensive front, even as a rookie contributor.