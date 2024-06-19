Indianapolis Colts' 2024 Training Camp Report Date Revealed
The NFL has released the 2024 training camp reporting dates and locations, with the Indianapolis Colts starting on July 24th.
James Boyd from The Athletic posted the update on X:
"The #Colts have to report for training camp July 24. They have joint practices against the Cardinals in Westfield on Aug. 14 and 15. They’ll have another joint practice against the Bengals in Cincy on Aug. 20 Indy’s full training camp schedule will be released June 26."
Indianapolis and head coach Shane Steichen will join the Arizona Cardinals (August 14th and 15th) and the Cincinnati Bengals (August 20th). These joint practices are great for developing players and seeing what names on the roster do in a 'game-like' situation. It also helps game plans unfold for offensive and defensive coaches, allowing them to try certain schemes and see the results unfold.
For notable names like defensive end Laiatu Latu, cornerbacks JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones, and receivers Adonai Mitchell and Josh Downs, training camp will be vital to their pro careers in Indy. However, it's not just prominent talent like the aforementioned players that benefit from training camp and joint practices, it's also the guys at the edge of the depth chart who have to show out. The players on the verge of getting cut or bumped out due to competition use this time to battle for a final slot on the 53-man roster.
The Colts are in a great position with their roster as training camp starts. While it's never easy to let go of a professional in the NFL, it's a bit easier when you have immediate talent to fill the void. Indianapolis will have tough decisions for the off-season as they continue to evaluate talent while deciding who must go when it's all said and done.
