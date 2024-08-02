3 Colts Who Must Finish Training Camp Strong in 2024
The Indianapolis Colts coaching staff has plenty of work ahead with the 2024 training camp in full swing. While certain players have their starting positions, or general roles, securely locked, there are others losing grasp. A solid training camp can show the franchise they’re here to stay for the future and aren’t a flash in the pan.
With this subject on hand, it’s time to investigate a trio of Colts players who have the potential to be great for the team but haven’t shown it yet and are at a ‘crossroads,’ of sorts. Starting the list is a defender Indianapolis risked trading up in the 2022 NFL Draft to acquire.
Nick Cross | Safety
Third-year safety Nick Cross hasn’t panned out yet for Indianapolis, but there’s still hope since he’s just 22 years old and possesses fantastic athleticism. However, Cross was given the starting role in 2022 as a rookie but was far from ready for the spotlight, getting benched for then-veteran safety, Rodney McLeod Jr.
Last season was to be Cross’s breakout year, but he didn’t see much of the field. While his numbers were better than in 2022, it isn’t hard to top his paltry rookie year. Cross did show glimpses of why Indianapolis made a trade-up to get him, concluding his second season with 39 tackles, two passes defended, and an interception.
Heading into the 2024 training camp, it was assumed that Cross would have a significant lead to start at free safety over Rodney Thomas II and Ronnie Harrison Jr. Sadly, that hasn’t happened, and the free safety position is up for grabs. Many believe Indy needs to sign a free agent to solidify free safety, but Chris Ballard hasn’t done that yet. If Cross doesn’t distance himself from the previous duo mentioned, he might help Ballard decide earlier than originally planned. If this happens, consider Cross’s future with Indianapolis in question.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Dayo Odeyingbo | Defensive End
Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo had a great year in 2023, recording career-highs in sacks (8.0), tackles (38), and fumbles forced (2). He even had a contest against the New England Patriots in week 10 where he recorded 3 sacks. Moments last year gave everyone a thought that Odeyingbo might be a breakout defender. However, he wasn’t an asset against the run at all.
Odeyingbo finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 49.1. If Odeyingbo wants to be a legitimate starter, he’ll need to become much better at defending rushing attacks from the opposition. But, it’s currently no issue with Odeyingbo missing consecutive practices during training camp with a calf injury. While Samson Ebukam’s season-ending Achilles tear may seemingly open a window for Odeyingbo to get more playing time, rookie Laiatu Latu is dominating camp and giving Indy confidence to hand him more playing time.
Odeyingbo needs to get back on the field as soon as possible. Currently, he’s in a contract year and is being left behind by Latu and veteran Tyquan Lewis in the absence of Ebukam. If this continues and/or Odeyingbo is out with injury for more time than expected, Indianapolis might pass on resigning him in the offseason.
Jelani Woods | Tight End
Taken in the third round (73rd overall) in 2022, tight end Jelani Woods had to endure his rookie season while Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, and Sam Ehlinger were throwing him passes. Needless to say, the 2022 Colts were a joke in nearly every sense of the word. But, Woods had games where he displayed serious athleticism and red zone abilities. He’d conclude 2022 with 25 catches for 312 receiving yards and three touchdowns. 2023 was to be the big break for Woods with quarterback Anthony Richardson making the throws. However, while Richardson only played four games due to an AC joint sprain, Woods never overcame his hamstring problems that originated in the off-season.
This led to Woods not seeing a single snap in 2023. In his vacancy, Kylen Granson led the group with 30 catches for 368 receiving yards. But Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory also played meaningful downs to help Indy’s up-and-down offense. Now, in a similar situation to Cross, Woods isn’t distancing himself remotely from the rest of this group. While the depth is better than free safety, it’s still concerning to see that Woods hasn’t been the same since his hamstring issue last season.
If Woods has more problems with injury or can’t get back on track, don’t be surprised if Indianapolis drafts a tight end in 2025. With multiple options that can help Shane Steichen’s offense immediately, Indy can’t wait forever for Woods to make things happen. Also, while Granson, Ogletree, and Mallory are feasible, none are clear-cut starters and don’t possess much all-around prowess. Woods is in do-or-die mode for 2024, and so far isn’t looking like a TE1.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.