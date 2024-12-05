Colts Likely Won't See Jaguars Rival
The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) are on their bye ahead of Week 14. However, looking to the season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indy likely won't play against star quarterback Trevor Lawrence due to the team putting him on injured reserve (concussion).
The former number-one overall pick has had a rough season, completing 172/284 passes (60.6 %) for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also has 26 rushes for 119 yards (4.6 average) and another three scores.
Lawrence has had solid performances against Gus Bradley's defense. Earlier in 2024 when the Colts faced Jacksonville on the road, Lawrence had his best game of the season with 28/34 completions (82.4%) for 371 passing yards and two touchdowns. With Lawrence likely not in line to suit up, it means backup Mac Jones will likely face Indy.
Jones has a 0-2 record as the starter this year, along with 57/92 completions (62%) for 512 pass yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also has a lone rushing score. For the Colts, they can't repeat the soft defensive performance from week five.
Expect Colts defenders like Jaylon Jones, Samuel Womack III, Julian Blackmon, and Nick Cross to be at their best against wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. In their first meeting the rookie teed off with five catches for 122 receiving yards (24.4 average), and an 85-yard touchdown.
Even if Lawrence isn't expected to play in week 18, the Colts can't take this contest lightly. If everything works out perfectly for Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson up to that point, it will be a 'win and in' situation for Indianapolis to achieve a postseason berth.
