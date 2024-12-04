Colts Trio Top 10 for Pro Bowl
The Indianapolis Colts are 6-7 heading into a much-needed Week 14 bye before heading to Mile High to face the 8-5 Denver Broncos. With only five weeks left in the regular season, Pro Bowl voting has started, and The Athletic's Jon Machota posted the top 10 ranks in that regard for each position.
Based on the numbers, safety Nick Cross, linebacker Zaire Franklin, and guard Quenton Nelson have a shot at making the Pro Bowl.
This is nothing new for Nelson, who has six nominations in as many full seasons. The team captain has Pro Football Focus blocking grades of 80.7 overall, 79.7 pass-blocking, and 83.0 run-blocking, which make his case.
Cross and Franklin would have their first time getting the honor. Cross has been a machine in 13 games, tallying 125 tackles (five for loss), 1.0 sacks, three passes defended, and two interceptions.
As for Franklin, he leads the NFL in tackles with 135, with Cross in second. Along with the tackling activity, Franklin has four stops for loss, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, four passes defended, and an interception. We'll see if Indy's playmakers can remain in the rankings or rise to get closer to a Pro Bowl.
For the Colts it's all about finishing 2024 the best way possible, perfectly. Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson can ill afford to lose in any of the four remaining contests or kiss playoff aspirations goodbye immediately. The Colts need everything they can get from their potential Pro Bowlers in Cross, Franklin, and Nelson to get Steichen's squad to the postseason for the first time.
