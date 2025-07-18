Colts' T.Y. Hilton Inducted into Alma Mater's Hall of Fame
The Indianapolis Colts boast pass-catchers like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. While this trio is a great addition to any NFL offense, none compares to one of the greatest pass-catchers who has walked through the tunnel for Indianapolis: T.Y. Hilton.
The former four-time Pro Bowler dazzled with then-QB Andrew Luck for some of the best highlights Lucas Oil Stadium and the Colts have ever seen. The future Colts Ring of Honor member accumulated great numbers during his NFL years, as well as four Pro Bowls.
He played 146 games and caught 638 passes for an explosive 9,812 receiving yards, 53 touchdown catches, and a phenomenal career catch clip at 15.4 average. While Hilton played his last NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys, he'll forever be remembered by Colts fans and has formed his legacy there.
But his alma mater, Florida International University, also remember 'The Ghost' from his NCAA days. So much so that they inducted him into their Hall of Fame.
Hilton was a menace to defenses as a Golden Panther through four years and 50 games, achieving 229 catches for 3,531 receiving yards and 24 scores. But, as in the NFL, his speed and explosiveness pops out more than any other metrics.
Hilton had a career average of 15.4 yards per catch, the same as his pro stats. But it was his freshman year when he destroyed coverages. Hilton only secured 41 catches, but still piled up 1,013 receiving yards.
For a freshman wide receiver to achieve over 1,000 receiving yards with under 60-plus catches is mind-blowing, let alone 41. This equated to an insane 24.7 yards per haul. If Hilton weren't at a lesser-known school like FIU, he may have been a second or first-round selection (third-round, 92nd overall).
Hilton brought this pyromania to the Colts in 2012, joining the team the same year as Luck. Together, the duo became synonymous with consistency, incredible on-field (and off) rapport, and a constant threat to score from anywhere on the field.
Hilton achieved his best season in 2016, leading the NFL in receiving yards with 1,448. He added this up through 91 receptions and six scores. Hilton's career in Indy will be remembered for being one of the deadliest receivers the franchise has seen.
Currently, the most explosive receiver is Pierce, who led the NFL in receiving yards per catch in 2024 with 22.3. The Colts are yet to find a complete Hilton replacement, but Pittman looks to be the closest thing to him so far, with Downs not far behind.
Hilton's greatness can't be forgotten and won't anytime soon. Expect the electric receiver to be enshrined into the Colts' Ring of Honor in the future.
