Colts' Receiving Corps Heralded for High Potential
The Indianapolis Colts might have the largest possible question mark at their quarterback position between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. Still, they have talent all over the offense for Shane Steichen to utilize. Indianapolis hopes dearly that these types of weapons can help whoever sets up under center.
Indianapolis has invested in the pass-catcher position over the last few seasons, and this year drafted Penn State tight end Tyler Warren of Penn State to secure the tight end position that was lacking last year.
Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 NFL receiving corps, and while the Colts fall to 17th, Trevor Sikkema still gives kudos to the talent of this group.
"How can you not love the Colts' pass-catching depth? Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and Alec Pierce each racked up 800-plus receiving yards in 2024, and Pierce and Downs both earned elite 99.1 PFF receiving grades on deep passes (tied for 11th). Even if AD Mitchell hasn’t broken out yet, his status as the team's fourth-best receiver showcases the group's depth."
Pittman played with a lower back fracture but still managed 69 receptions and logged 808 receiving yards. Downs led the team in catches with 72 while still missing three games. Pierce broke out and led the Colts in receiving yards (824) while standing atop the NFL in yards per catch with 22.3.
As for Adonai Mitchell, he struggled in his rookie year. He'd secure 23 targets on 55 possible for 312 receiving yards. Mitchell will be motivated to have a much better sophomore campaign.
Last, but certainly not least, is rookie tight end talent Warren. While Warren hasn't played a single NFL snap, his impact is already felt after the Colts had nearly no receiving production from their tight end group last year. Sikkema mentions him in the 17th entry.
"Now, rookie tight end Tyler Warren enters the mix (93.1 PFF receiving grade at Penn State in 2024), making this a group that could very easily climb these rankings."
The offensive line and running back are not mentioned, but will be massive pieces of this attack, along with the pass-catchers. Established names like guard Quenton Nelson and right tackle Braden Smith lead the offensive trenches. Left tackle Bernhard Raimann is quickly ascending and was one of the best tackles in football in 2024.
As for center Tanor Bortolini and right guard Matt Goncalves, they are somewhat unproven, but played starter snaps last year in relief of Ryan Kelly, Raimann, and Smith. The young talents will have the opportunity of a lifetime, and if they look good, this is a stout offensive line.
As for the essential ground game, that's led by two-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor. Taylor's 2022 and 2023 were down seasons while missing 10 total games. Expect Taylor to get plenty of usage while DJ Giddens and Khalil Herbert compete for the valuable RB2 spot.
The Colts' offense should have no issue making plays and operating efficiently, but it all falls on who plays quarterback. The Colts want Richardson to improve in his short/intermediate accuracy, which would amplify all of these offensive assets.
However, if Richardson can't get it done, Jones is a more accurate quarterback who favors safer, easier completions, favoring Pittman, Downs, and Warren. But Pierce might suffer since Jones isn't much of a deep ball guy. However, the pass-catchers' 2025 seasons might depend entirely on which quarterback plays.
This offense has incredible potential and can build off a rollercoaster 2024 season. Steichen is ready to deploy the offensive firepower this side of the ball commands. He'll need to, as this might be Steichen's last chance to win enough games to put Indy into the postseason.
